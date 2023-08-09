MCALS and Patient Transfers host further drop-in session in the West

The Patient Transfers team and MCALS (Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service) will hold another drop-in session on Wednesday 09 August 2023, to help signpost and support those requiring information about their travel, or enquiries about their care.

The drop-in, which will take place at Western Wellbeing Centre (Peel) from 10am to 12 noon, will allow those who are due to travel off-Island for treatment and need travel information to get support from the Patient Transfers team.

For those who have any enquiries or concerns about their care, or those who need help and don’t know where to start, MCALS will be there to listen and provide advice.

Visitors can also find out more about the Manx Care Friends and Family Test survey, and how they can help to shape services for the future.

Please join us for a chat about our services and how we can help you.

Can’t make it? Drop us a line at mcals@gov.im or telephone +44 1624 642642 and we will do all we can to assist you.