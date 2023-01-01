Former Lieutenant Governor Sir Timothy Daunt dies

Government House regrets to announce the death of former Lieutenant Governor Sir Timothy Daunt KCMG, who died peacefully on Saturday at his home in London, surrounded by his family.

Sir Timothy was Ambassador to Turkey in the late 1980s and 1990s and later Deputy Undersecretary of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. Following his retirement, he was appointed as the Island’s 26th Lieutenant Governor, holding the role from 27 October 1995 until 1 September 2000.

He leaves his wife, Patricia and son, James.