This news release is issued to publicise Notice to Exporters NTE 2023/14: strategic export control list updated.

On 3 August 2023 the Export Control Joint Unit (ECJU) amended guidance for companies to help them assess their goods, software and technology to determine whether or not they are controlled and require a licence to export.

The UK Strategic Export Control Lists (known as the consolidated list) are compiled from 7 lists in various pieces of international legislation which set out what types of goods are controlled.

Updates to this list occur about twice a year. It is your responsibility to ensure that you:

are aware of all recent updates to the lists

check the latest version

take appropriate action to get a licence where necessary

For further information please see Export Notice NTE 2023/14.

For guidance on strategic export licencing, contact the Export Control Joint Unit.