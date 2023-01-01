Report received from RSE independent external review

The independent report into the relationships and sex education (RSE) curriculum taught at Queen Elizabeth II (QEII) High School is appropriate and lessons should resume, but with improved parental communication and greater specialisation and training for teachers prior to its reintroduction.

The recommendations come from a comprehensive independent external review which examined the preparation and delivery of sex education lessons at QEII High School after some parents raised concerns in February 2023.

The RSE curriculum, which was introduced in secondary schools in September 2020, was paused in all schools whilst the review took place.

Investigators spoke to a range of stakeholders including parents, teachers, senior school staff and health and education officials before handing over their report.

The report highlights the need for better training for teachers, consideration of a different delivery model for RSE and improved communication with parents.

The executive summary of the report can be found on the downloadable documents section of DESC's website.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said: