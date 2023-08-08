Financial Sanctions: Belarus

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 6 entries to the Belarus sanctions regime.

The Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/600) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies reasonably suspected of involvement in conduct enabling or facilitating the disappearances of four people or the failure to investigate properly or institute criminal proceedings against the persons responsible for those disappearances; the commission of serious human rights violations in Belarus; the repression of civil society or democratic opposition in Belarus; or other actions, policies or activities which undermine democracy or the rule of law in Belarus; conduct destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, including by supporting or facilitating Russia’s actions in respect of Ukraine, in particular by providing logistical support to the Russian army, or spreading disinformation about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; other actions undermining or threatening peace, security or stability in Europe; or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Belarus through carrying on a relevant business activity. The Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Republic of Belarus Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0479].

On 8 August 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Additions

The following entries have been added to the Consolidated List and are now subject to an asset freeze:

BELOMO HOLDING

a.k.a: BelOMO Address: 23 Makaenka Street, Minsk, Belarus, 220114. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):BEL0127. (UK Statement of Reasons): Belomo Holding is an “involved person” under the Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulation 2019 because Belomo Holding is or has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Belarus by carrying on business in sectors of strategic significance to the Government of Belarus, namely the Belarusian mechanical engineering and defence sectors. (Phone number):+ 375 (17) 215 23 01 (Website):www.belomo.by (Email address):belomo@belomo.by Listed on: 08/08/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 08/08/2023 Last Updated: 08/08/2023 Group ID: 16043.



JOINT STOCK COMPANY 2566 RADIOELECTRONIC ARMAMENT REPAIR PLANT Name (non-Latin script): Акцыянернае таварыства 2566 Завод па рамонце радыёэлектроннага ўзбраення

Address: 54 Gagarin Street, Borisov, Belarus, 222511. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):BEL0138. (UK Statement of Reasons): Joint Stock Company 2566 Radioelectronic Armament Repair Plant ("2566 Radioelectronic Armament Repair Plant") is an “involved person” under the Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulation 2019 because 2566 Radioelectronic Armament Repair Plant is or has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Belarus by carrying on business in a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Belarus, namely the Belarusian defence sector. (Phone number):+ 375 177 744727 (Website):www.2566.by (Email address):mail@2566.by Listed on: 08/08/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 08/08/2023 Last Updated: 08/08/2023 Group ID: 16048.



JSC PELENG

Name (non-Latin script): ААТ Пеленг

a.k.a: OAO Peleng Address: 25 Makayonka Street, Minsk, Belarus, 2220114. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):BEL0137. (UK Statement of Reasons): JSC Peleng ("Peleng") is an “involved person” under the Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulation 2019 because Peleng is or has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Belarus by carrying on business in a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Belarus, namely the Belarusian defence sector. (Phone number):+ 375 17 389 11 37 (Website):www.peleng.by (Email address):info@peleng.by (Type of entity):Joint Stock Company Listed on: 08/08/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 08/08/2023 Last Updated: 08/08/2023 Group ID: 16047.



OPEN JOINT STOCK COMPANY GOMEL RADIO PLANT

Address: St. Ob'izdna, 9, Gomel, Belarus, 246027. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):BEL0128. (UK Statement of Reasons): Open Joint Stock Company Gomel Radio Plant ("Gomel Radio Plant") is an “involved person” under the Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulation 2019 because Gomel Radio Plant is or has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Belarus by carrying on business in sectors of strategic significance to the Government of Belarus, namely the Belarusian mechanical engineering and defence sectors. Gomel Radio Plant is or has been involved in conduct destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, including by supporting or facilitating the Russian Armed Forces. (Phone number):+375 232 216007 (Website):www.radiozavod.by (Type of entity):Open Joint Stock Company Listed on: 08/08/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 08/08/2023 Last Updated: 08/08/2023 Group ID: 16044.



OPEN JOINT STOCK COMPANY KIDMA TECH

Address: 187 Soltysa Street, Minsk, Belarus, 220070. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):BEL0129. (UK Statement of Reasons): Open Joint Stock Company Kidma Tech ("Kidma Tech") is an “involved person” under the Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulation 2019 because Kidma Tech is or has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Belarus by carrying on business in a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Belarus, namely the Belarusian defence sector. (Phone number):+375 17 396 15 16 (Website):www.kidmatech.by (Email address):info@kidmatech.by (Type of entity):Open Joint Stock Company Listed on: 08/08/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 08/08/2023 Last Updated: 08/08/2023 Group ID: 16045.



OPEN JOINT STOCK COMPANY ORSHA AIRCRAFT REPAIR PLANT

Name (non-Latin script): Адкрытае акцыянернае таварыства Аршанскі авіярамонтны завод Address: 1 Zavodskaya Street, Vitebsk Region, Bolbasovo, Belarus, 211004. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):BEL0135. (UK Statement of Reasons): Open Joint Stock Company Orsha Aircraft Repair Plant ("Orsha Aircraft Repair Plant") is an “involved person” under the Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulation 2019 because Orsha Aircraft Repair Plant is or has been involved in obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Belarus by carrying on business in a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Belarus, namely the Belarusian defence sector. (Phone number):+ 375 216 23 70 05 (Website):www.oarz.by (Email address):priemnaya@oarz.by Listed on: 08/08/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 08/08/2023 Last Updated: 08/08/2023 Group ID: 16046.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Belarus and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.