School bus fare increase to support subsidised service

The cost of a school bus fare for users of Go School travel cards will rise to 50p from today (Wednesday 21 February).

The change has been made to address operational pressures for running the heavily-subsidised schools service, and is part of a wider review of all fares for bus transportation.

Bus fares were last reviewed almost five years ago, in April 2019.

Explaining the decision to implement the rise, Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall MHK said:

‘School fares have not changed for some time, with the intervening period witnessing a period of significant economic challenges and high inflation. ‘With the Department’s budget under increasing pressure, including the need to maintain financial discipline, it is important to alleviate some of the subsidy currently borne by taxpayers. The adjustment is therefore a practical step to support the financial sustainability of our transport network.’

Go School cards can be bought and topped-up online or in person from the Welcome Centre in the Sea Terminal, Ramsey Bus Station, Port Erin Railway Station, the House of Manannan in Peel, and the Airport Information Desk.

Standard fares will continue to apply for anyone who does not pay for journeys in advance on a Go School card – half-fare for children and older students on production of an accepted ID card, and full fare for students aged 20 and over.

For more information visit the Isle of Man Transport website, call the Isle of Man Government Welcome Centre on 662525 or email publictransport@gov.im