Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK has announced a strategic mid-term change to the Council of Ministers.

Daphne Caine MHK has been appointed Minister for Education, Sport and Culture and will take up the position with immediate effect.

Mrs Caine replaces Julie Edge MHK, who had held the post since the Council of Ministers was formed at the start of the current administration in October 2021.

The Chief Minister said:

‘I’d like to place on record my sincere thanks to Julie for her dedication and hard work in representing the Department for Education, Sport and Culture for the past two and half years. While the brief has thrown up a number of challenges during this time, Julie has always conducted herself with diligence, dignity and a strong sense of duty.’

He added:

‘I believe it is an appropriate time to make this change and to introduce a fresh perspective to the Council of Ministers. I need to balance the need for continuity with opportunities to allow for fresh thinking as the administration pursues its objectives around the Island Plan and Economic Strategy.’

Mrs Caine said:

‘I am delighted to accept the Chief Minister’s invitation to join the Council of Ministers. I have a passionate interest in the delivery of education, and I look forward to making a positive contribution to developing and enhancing education, sport and culture across the Island.’

Garff member Mrs Caine was first elected in 2016 and held the post of Children’s Champion 2016-18. She has served on a range of Tynwald and Council of Ministers committees and as a Member of the Department for Enterprise, and was appointed Chair of the Isle of Man Climate Change Transformation Board in 2021.