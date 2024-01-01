Express Passport service suspension extended

The suspension of the 5 day Express passport service has been extended, this will be reviewed again in June 2024.

The continued suspension is necessary due to the significant increase in the number of passport applications being received, but recruitment and training is being undertaken to support this in the future. The Passport Service continues to offer the Standard Passport Service which can be up to 20 working days and the temporary passport service taking up to 1 working day. Please note that the temporary passport is not a biometric passport and may not be accepted in some countries.

If you have any overseas travel planned in the next month, please take time to check the expiry dates on your Isle of Man (Variant British) Passport so you can take action in good time if you need to.

From Monday 26 February the Passport, Immigration and Nationality Office counter will be open for an additional hour each day, from 10am to 2pm - Monday to Friday.