Financial Sanctions: Global Human Rights

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 6 entries under the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime.

The Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 (S.I. 2020/680) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies responsible for or involved in serious violations of human rights. The Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 [SI 2020/680] have effect in the Isle of Man by the Global Human Rights Sanctions (Isle of Man) Order [SI 2020/744].

The following entries have been added to the Consolidated List and are now subject to an asset freeze:

Individuals

GOLYAKOV, Aleksandr Vladimirovich

Name (non-Latin script): Александр Владимирович ГОЛЯКОВ

Title: Lieutenant Colonel Nationality: Russia Address: Gagarin St 1, Kharp Village, Priuralisky District, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Russia, 629420. Position: Deputy Head of Arctic Penal Colony IK-3 Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): GHR0122. (UK Statement of Reasons): Lieutenant Colonel Aleksandr Vladimirovich ('GOLYAKOV') is and/or has been responsible for activities that amount to serious violations of the right not to be subjected to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, and the right to life. Namely, GOLYAKOV as Deputy Head of the Arctic Penal Colony IK-3, is responsible for the mistreatment of prisoners through the operations and conditions at Arctic Penal Colony IK-3. This mistreatment likely contributed to the death of Alexei Navalny, including the failure to ensure the provision of adequate medical treatment and/or the failure to provide, timely access for emergency services to provide treatment. (Phone number): 8(34992) 7-20-72 (Gender): Male Listed on: 21/02/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 21/02/2024 Last Updated: 21/02/2024 Group ID: 16378.



KALININ, Vadim Konstantinovich

Name (non-Latin script): Вадим Константинович Калинин

Title: Colonel Nationality: Russia Address: Gagarin St 1, Kharp Village, Priuralisky District, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Russia, 629420. Position: Head of Arctic Penal Colony IK-3 Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): GHR0117. (UK Statement of Reasons): Colonel Vadim Konstantinovich Kalinin ('KALININ') is and/or has been responsible for activities that amount to serious violations of the right not to be subjected to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, and the right to life. Namely, KALININ as Head of the Arctic Penal Colony IK-3, is responsible for the mistreatment of prisoners through the operations and conditions at Arctic Penal Colony IK-3. This mistreatment likely contributed to the death of Alexei Navalny, including the failure to ensure the provision of adequate medical treatment and/or the failure to provide, timely access for emergency services to provide treatment. (Phone number): 8(34992) 7-20-72 (Gender): Male Listed on: 21/02/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 21/02/2024 Last Updated: 21/02/2024 Group ID: 16373.



KORZHOV, Sergey Nikolaevich

Name (non-Latin script): Сергей Николаевич КОРЖОВ

Title: Lieutenant Colonel Nationality: Russia Address: Gagarin St 1, Kharp Village, Priuralisky District, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Russia, 629420. Position: Deputy Head of Arctic Penal Colony IK-3 Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): GHR0118. (UK Statement of Reasons): Lieutenant Colonel Sergey Nikolaevich 5 KORZHOV (‘KORZHOV’) is and/or has been responsible for activities that amount to serious violations of the right not to be subjected to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, and the right to life. Namely, KORZHOV as Deputy Head of the Arctic Penal Colony IK-3, is responsible for the mistreatment of prisoners through the operations and conditions at Arctic Penal Colony IK-3. This mistreatment likely contributed to the death of Alexei Navalny, including the failure to ensure the provision of adequate medical treatment and/or the failure to provide, timely access for emergency services to provide treatment. (Phone number): 8(34992) 7-20-72 (Gender): Male Listed on: 21/02/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 21/02/2024 Last Updated: 21/02/2024 Group ID: 16374.



OBRAZTSOV, Aleksandr Valerievich

Name (non-Latin script): Александр Валерьевич ОБРАЗЦОВ

Title: Lieutenant Colonel Nationality: Russia Address: Gagarin St 1, Kharp Village, Priuralisky District, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Russia, 629420. Position: Deputy Head of Arctic Penal Colony IK-3 Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): GHR0121. (UK Statement of Reasons): Lieutenant Colonel Aleksandr Valerievich OBRAZTSOV (‘OBRAZTSOV’) is and/or has been responsible for activities that amount to serious violations of the right not to be subjected to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, and the right to life. Namely, VALERIEVICH as Deputy Head of the Arctic Penal Colony IK-3, is responsible for the mistreatment of prisoners through the operations and conditions at Arctic Penal Colony IK-3. This mistreatment likely contributed to the death of Alexei Navalny, including the failure to ensure the provision of adequate medical treatment and/or the failure to provide, timely access for emergency services to provide treatment. (Phone number): 8(34992) 7-20-72 (Gender): Male Listed on: 21/02/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 21/02/2024 Last Updated: 21/02/2024 Group ID: 16377.



PILIPCHIK, Vladimir Ivanovich

Name (non-Latin script): Владимир Иванович ПИЛИПЧИК

Title: Lieutenant Colonel Nationality: Russia Address: Gagarin St 1, Kharp Village, Priuralisky District, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Russia, 629420. Position: Deputy Head of Arctic Penal Colony IK-3 Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): GHR0119. (UK Statement of Reasons): Lieutenant Colonel Vladimir Ivanovich PILIPCHIK (‘PILIPCHIK’) is and/or has been responsible for activities that amount to serious violations of the right not to be subjected to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, and the right to life. Namely, PILIPCHIK as Deputy Head of the Arctic Penal Colony IK-3, is responsible for the mistreatment of prisoners through the operations and conditions at Arctic Penal Colony IK-3. This mistreatment likely contributed to the death of Alexei Navalny, including the failure to ensure the provision of adequate medical treatment and/or the failure to provide, timely access for emergency services to provide treatment. (Phone number): 8(34992) 7-20-72 (Gender): Male Listed on: 21/02/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 21/02/2024 Last Updated: 21/02/2024 Group ID: 16375.



VYDRIN, Vasiliy Alexandrovich

Name (non-Latin script): Василий Александрович ВЫДРИН

Title: Lieutenant Colonel Nationality: Russia Address: Gagarin St 1, Kharp Village, Priuralisky District, Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, Russia, 629420. Position: Deputy Head of Arctic Penal Colony IK-3 Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): GHR0120. (UK Statement of Reasons): Lieutenant Colonel Vasiliy Alexandrovich VYDRIN (‘VYDRIN’) is and/or has been responsible for activities that amount to serious 6 violations of the right not to be subjected to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, and the right to life. Namely, VYDRIN as Deputy Head of the Arctic Penal Colony IK-3, is responsible for the mistreatment of prisoners through the operations and conditions at Arctic Penal Colony IK-3. This mistreatment likely contributed to the death of Alexei Navalny, including the failure to ensure the provision of adequate medical treatment and/or the failure to provide, timely access for emergency services to provide treatment. (Phone number): 8(34992) 7-20-72 (Gender): Male Listed on: 21/02/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 21/02/2024 Last Updated: 21/02/2024 Group ID: 16376.

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, the designated individual. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, and suspend the provision of any financial services. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Global Human Rights and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.