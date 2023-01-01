Manx Care’s Friends and Family Test Results Show Nearly 90% Overall Service Satisfaction Rating

Manx Care has released its Friends and Family Test Survey data for the second quarter (July to September 2023). A total of 3,654 surveys were completed, garnering an overall satisfaction score of 89%, with patients and service users deeming the care they received 'Good' or 'Very Good.'

The feedback was collated from over six areas within Manx Care – Surgery, Theatres, Critical Care and Anaesthetics; Medicine, Urgent Care and Ambulance Service; Integrated Cancer and Diagnostics; Integrated Women Children and Families; Integrated Mental Health and Social Care Services; Integrated Primary and Community Care Services; and Patient Transfers. The breakdowns of each service area can be found around the hospital site.

Manx Care introduced the Friends and Family Test (FFT) on 1 August 2022. The FFT is a survey which ask respondents to rate their overall satisfaction of care and treatment received. The FFT enables respondents to choose from one of the five responses. This is then followed by questions inviting the respondent to elaborate on the reason for the score they have given: 1. Very Good. 2. Good. 3. Neither good nor poor. 4. Poor. 5. Very Poor.

Manx Care’s Experience and Engagement Lead, Karen Maddox, commented:

'It is wonderful to see these scores rolling in from all areas of Manx Care; we encourage patients and service users to take a few minutes to fill out the FFT test, so that we are able to analyse what areas need targeting. The survey is completely anonymous and all feedback is taken seriously. Going forward, we will continue to release the statistics on a quarterly basis, with a view to help service users perceptions of Manx Care.'

You can complete the Friends and Family Test Survey online.