Andy Ralphs appointed permanent Chief Executive of the Isle of Man Government

Andy Ralphs has been appointed by the Public Services Commission as Chief Executive Officer (Isle of Man Government) following an open and competitive recruitment process.

Mr Ralphs, who has more than 20 years of experience working in public services, is expected to take up his role at the start of November and will relocate to the Island. His background includes leading large scale cultural transformation and organisational change projects within UK local government and the UK Civil Service.

For the last five years Mr Ralphs has been Strategic Director of Customer and Corporate Services at Plymouth City Council. He has also worked for the UK’s Home Office and Department for Work and Pensions, with private sector experience in his early career including British Telecom, the RAC and technology firm AOL.

The Chief Executive Officer is the most senior civil servant in the Isle of Man Government, serving as the principal adviser to the Lieutenant Governor, the Chief Minister and the Council of Ministers, and leads the Public Service.

Mr Ralphs will take over from Caldric Randall, who returns to the Treasury as Chief Financial Officer, having served as Chief Executive on an interim basis.

The Chief Minister said:

'Following a lengthy and comprehensive recruitment process, it was felt that Mr Ralphs has the right mix of experience and skills to lead the Island’s Public Service. He will be responsible for driving improvements across government with a clear focus on public service delivery and strengthening accountability. This includes more clearly defined line management responsibility of Chief Officers of Government departments. 'As this administration enters its third year, there is much to do and our focus must be on delivering on Our Island Plan. I look forward to welcoming Andy Ralphs to the Isle of Man next month and working together to continue this Government’s mission of building a secure, vibrant and sustainable future for our Island.'

Commenting on his appointment, Mr Ralphs, said: