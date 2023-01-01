Homelessness strategy to go before Tynwald

Plans to tackle homelessness on the Island will go before Tynwald in December.

The draft Homelessness strategy is part of the scheme of work undertaken by the Housing and Communities Board and was outlined in the Housing and Communities Action Plan 2022/23.

A cross-government strategic review was commissioned to gain a full understanding of the complex history of homelessness on the Island, current service provision, the needs of service users and providers, and, crucially, the conditions required locally to enable a sustainable focus to addressing and preventing future homelessness.

This strategy – which was informed by the strategic review, engagement with public sector and third sector providers, and those with lived experiences – compromises five focus areas:

Providing easy access to support services to help with potential or actual homelessness through clear pathways

Providing a long lasting statutory legacy of homelessness support on the Island through legislation

Ensuring there is a core data set to consistently support the provision of homelessness support services

Ensuring there is a regular needs assessment of people requiring homelessness support services now and into the future

Chair of the Housing and Communities Board, David Ashford MHK, said: