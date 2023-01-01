Chief Minister's mid-term statement

Thank you for the opportunity to update Honourable Members on a number of key developments that have progressed since this Court last met. It has been a busy summer!

Last year Mr President, I committed to a number of reforms and actions to improve delivery, accountability and outcomes in the public sector. One of those reforms was to overhaul the role of Chief Secretary in name and scope to Chief Executive Officer (Isle of Man Government) and redefine CEOs of Departments as Chief Officers, with the exception of the Cabinet Office where the Accounting Officer will be the Chief Operating Officer. These important changes are a key step in rationalising and modernising the structure of senior leadership in the civil service, at the very top and in and between, Departments at official level. I have no doubt that these moves will assist in embedding the principles for one government as set out in the Island Plan.

Mr President, these changes were made purposefully and with the full intent of strengthening the lines of accountability and performance when it comes to civil service function, the delivery of services, for the public and importantly, fulfilment of policy emanating from the Council of Ministers and Tynwald.

In this respect therefore, I am able to announce to this honourable court today that following an extensive open and competitive recruitment process, Mr Andy Ralphs has accepted the post of Chief Executive Officer, Isle of Man Government.

Mr Ralphs is an experienced leader in the UK public service and has led large scale transformation, cultural and organisational change in both Local Government and in UK Government Departments. Mr Ralphs has worked in the Home Office and the Department of Work and Pensions in the UK. Latterly he has been the Strategic Director of Customer and Corporate Services at Plymouth City Council.

Mr Ralphs will bring a fresh perspective to the important role of leading the public sector on the Island. He will be moving to live on the Island with his family and will be commencing the role next month. I am sure all Honourable Members will wish to join with me in wishing him every success in leading the public sector in its delivery for people and implementing the political agenda we all have a role in establishing.

Honourable Members will have seen other announcements of senior leadership appointments during the summer.

Dr Megan Mathias, formerly a Director with the Cabinet Office with our friends in Jersey will be joining us next month to lead the Cabinet Office as their Chief Operating Officer. Scott Gallacher has held a number of senior leadership roles in New Zealand has started in the role as Chief Officer for the DEFA having most recently led Wellington’s Public Transport Authority Metlink. We have also been joined by Paul Richardson who will be the Chief Officer for DHSC. Mr Richardson is a former Deputy Director of Strategy with the UK DHSC.

Mr President, this is all very positive news. I am delighted that we have been able to attract such talented leaders in their respective fields to join our public service. They will join a talented hard-working and diligent team of public servants and with their extensive skill sets, experience and new perspectives, will help develop new talent and future public service leaders here for the future.

We have had considerable change in senior leadership in the public service since May last year and I must pay tribute to those who stepped up and held interim positions when they were needed and to the many other officers who held fast in disruption through change, particularly in the Cabinet Office but in many other departments; we owe a debt of gratitude to you and those who stepped in to take on vacant Chief Officer and other posts when we needed them to – thank you. You kept the wheels turning and flexed with the demands of the day as a political will for change was taking hold.

I particularly want to pay tribute to Mr Caldric Randall who has been undertaking the interim CEO role over the past 15 months. I am extremely grateful to Caldric for stepping into the role on the retirement of the Chief Secretary and being prepared to do so. He has worked tirelessly throughout this period providing stability and focus with his usual pragmatism, diligence and good humour and provided myself and my Ministerial colleagues with steadfast support and counsel throughout his time in post. He returns to his role as Chief Financial Officer in Treasury with our sincere gratitude.

Mr President, another key change was the creation of an Operational Performance Board that has been put in place to bring greater support and focus to the CEO and the senior leadership. This board has been meeting and will soon be enhanced. I can confirm that the Cabinet Office is, as we speak, advertising for two experienced Non-Executive Directors to join Cabinet Office and the Operational Performance Board and I very much hope that the additional perspective that these appointment will bring will be fully in place within weeks of the CEO commencing in post.

In July last year, Tynwald agreed that it supports the appointments of Non-Executive Directors to Departments and asked us to publish, prior to making any appointments, a code of practice covering the appointment, rights and responsibilities of any Non-Executive Directors of Departments. This has been completed and is has been embedded in the Government Code. I am pleased to note that other positions are being both sought and filled in this respect across Government including the Major Projects Board and at the DOI. Part of the purpose of having NEDS in these rolls is to have valuable external challenge, perspective, experience and oversight, over, for example, large capital projects, since we of course recognise handling of these mustimprove. That is why we have taken these steps.

Honourable Members will of course be well aware that I took on the reigns at the DOI over the summer in order to give attention to particular pressing matters of key importance for this Island and to seek to finally expedite the meaningful reform of the Department of Infrastructure, another issue which has needed attention for many years. I am delighted that Minister Tim Crookall has subsequently stepped up to help continue to transition the DOI into a more focused operation. Thank you Tim. I can confirm that much work has been undertaken in assessing matters in this respect and the DOI Minister will update Tynwald in November on these changes.

During my time at DOI, I can confirm that I took the opportunity of meeting with both Orsted and Crogga regarding their future plans to exploit energy opportunities in our territorial seas. Both parties remain committed to their respective courses of action and to that extent and to bring more coordination to the provision and delivery of energy policy both onshore and offshore, I will chair a new energy policy committee which will operate as a subcommittee of Council. It is intended that this committee will coordinate major energy policy and related responses across Government departments to prevent duplication and delays, improve communication and resolve issues and I hope encourage quicker and better outcomes with this central approach for these strategic matters.

Finally, whilst referencing the DOI, Hon Members will be keen to get a full update on the progress of the Liverpool Landing Stage. Again, I expect that updates will be given to this Hon Court by both the Treasury Minister and the DOI Minister in November.

Prior to the summer Mr President, Council instructed the then DOI Minister to properly investigate the feasibility and benefits of a national Housing Association for the Island to professionalise, and expand how we provide housing for people at every stage and improve the experience of tenants and those who want to get a foot on, and move through the housing ladder, as well as to establish a way forward for meeting social policy goals for housing. This work has been expedited over the summer months, with a view to getting the background to this, next steps to Tynwald for this sitting. I am pleased that this report is before us today, with a motion asking Tynwald to support next steps, and I am delighted to welcome David Ashford to his new role as Chair of the Housing and Communities Board and as a political Member for the Cabinet Office.

The Government Conference held last month provided a chance to engage in a more meaningful way with the public and explain key announcements and updates directly. I am grateful to all the public, Members, speakers, businesses and panellists who took the time to attend another successful conference and everyone involved in organising and contributing. Mr President, we will review again what changes need to be made to the conference concept to try and build on its success to date.

Mr President, at the conference I was delighted that key announcements following the launch of the Island Infrastructure Scheme at the start of the year could be made. This is bringing vibrant development proposals not just to the table, but to make them happen and revive our towns. We have residential and mixed-use projects in Douglas, designed to inject life into our capital city, up for consideration in Lake Road and the Villiers site. This is not confined to our capital city Mr President, brownfield sites in our other towns can benefit and this is shown by the plans announced for the former Ocean Castle site in Port Erin.

Looking at the Island economy more generally, the signs are positive.

Mr President, we continue to see consistent interest in relocating skilled workers, with over 250 businesses actively engaged with Locate, and over 5,000 people from around the world registered on the Locate Portal. Continued work has culminated in the handling of over 1,100 active migration enquiries over the last six months, and over the last year more than 1,200 work permits were approved and nearly 500 visas also approved.

Our eGaming license number continues to see prosperity, currently standing at 85 with an expectation this could reach over 90 by the end of the year – doubling from only a few years ago. New jobs are being created in digital, 84 new jobs this year, the Finance Agency has reported 64 new jobs being created this year. Our traditional industry of tourism continues to improve with both air and sea departures increasing back to pre-pandemic levels, a record year for cruise visits and passengers, and over 43,000 visitors attending this year’s TT Festival.

Our historic finance and professional services sector continues to bring security to our economy, with a substantial showcase for Insurtech last year garnering global interest, and a major event programme is underway to expand the reach even further. We’re also pursuing economic diversification and innovation across the Digital sector – an example of this being the Fintech Innovation Challenge, a collaboration between Digital, Finance and the FSA, again the Isle of Man making its mark on the global stage for innovation.

We have also seen our longstanding engineering sectors experiencing elements of growth – and the Business Agency is progressing work to bring forward a Local Economy Strategy by the end of this year, informed by a robust programme of public consultation.

Our National Broadband Plan has now passed over 90% of homes, meaning the vast majority of our population now have the ability to access high speed fibre broadband.

Mr President, when talking of expanding opportunities, it would be remiss of me not to mention Herring. I am sure Hon Members will have read the positive and strong news that is coming from the Fishing Industry following increases to our catches and the investment we have made into the boat infrastructure. It is good news and maybe, just maybe, fishing can be rejuvenated on the Island under this Government.

And talking of opportunities, can I congratulate Manx Care who are top of ‘the hip list’ when it comes to the treatment of hip fractures as measured by the Royal College of Physicians.

Whilst the economic outlook is largely positive, we do recognise the cost of living pressures that people are facing ahead of the winter. We will continue to make support available and the Treasury Minister will cover this in November Tynwald. Financial support is readily available to those who are in need through the social security benefits. The Winter Help Advice Line remains available on 686262 to signpost help those in our community who are unable to access the cost of living support website on gov.im, which we are updating with the latest information. Manx Lottery Trust have funding grants available for community improvements and people in need and some third sector organisations have indicated that they will continue to run their own warm spaces initiatives over the winter, after last year’s very successful pilots which struck a chord with community groups.

Mr President, I am sure you will allow me a few more moments. I know mythology is that we do nothing over the summer, but as you are hearing, we have been busy, very busy in government in pursuing the things that matter.

Mr President, despite the good news, as we know, it is not always plain sailing. This Government has had a tough two years, but as you are hearing today, progress is being made and delivery is happening. And it is vital now Mr President that delivery becomes our watchword and that of the Public Service and I urge Ministers and Hon Members in departmental roles to dismiss the words ‘can’t do’and ask instead what can be done when it comes to delivery and making changes for the better, changes which can positively impact the public.

And I say this knowing full well that the Treasury Minister is facing up to the heavy responsibility of getting our finances back on an even keel at this next budget. It is no secret that inflation, pay awards, costs and a post-Covid hangover has left us stretched – too stretched – and we will have to work together to figure things out. That means more than ever Departments will need to operate as efficiently and effectively as possible. It means that some delivery focus may have to change, I am sure that this will be a challenge that the CEO will want to address as quickly as possible but for all of us working within Government Departments now ‘can do’ and ‘delivery’ have got to be the operative words.

We are taking matters seriously Mr President and we are highly attuned to the things that matter to the public. We are serious about driving delivery. To that end, we have been addressing or concluding matters over the past few months that in some respects have needed attention for many years. We have been doing this, looking to the long term and keeping attention on immediate needs. Some of these changes underway will mean that parts of the island, what we see and experience, will be transformed for the better and I believe the public service will operate and function very differently too, for the better.

I am grateful to the honourable Court for listening today, and I call on Honourable members to support these ways forward and play the role of positive influence and contribution in service, where they can.

Thank you Mr President.