Manx Care’s Experience and Engagement team finalists in Awards for Excellence

Manx Care is pleased to announce that its Experience and Engagement team, which includes MCALS (the Manx Care Advice and Liaison Service), has been shortlisted for an Isle of Man Award for Excellence, in the category of 'Excellence in Customer Service'.

The Experience and Engagement team works hard to achieve a better experience for patients, service users, carers and staff. In developing tools to help improve feedback collection, and understanding individuals' experiences, they in turn help to improve organisational performance in the long-term. The team holds multiple drop-in sessions across the Island each week, meaning that they are available for members of the public to have a face-to-face conversation in a convenient setting.

Part of the service is the MCALS team, who aim to be first port of call for any patient, carer, service user, family member or member of the public who has a query or concern about any of the services provided by Manx Care. As well as providing a vital information and signposting service, the team gathers feedback about health and care services from the people who use them, to drive positive change and to shape how Manx Care operates. The most recent MCALS report shows that 90% of enquiries received in a week were responded to on the same day - not an unusual result for this responsive team.

The Experience and Engagement Lead, Karen Maddox, recently joined the Patient Experience Network (PEN) – a membership-based network founded upon an understanding of the importance of a great experience – whether this is for patients, carers or staff. In line with this, Karen is setting up an 'Inter-Island Service User Experience Network', which will allow other Experience and Engagement Leads to share best practice, in the context of their unique island settings.

This is a hugely positive step forward, and the team being shortlisted in the Awards for Excellence reflects their commitment to improvement, engagement with service users and organisational development.

Congratulations to Karen and her team of Rachel Douglas, Sandra Keene, Suzanne Tucker and Cat Simpson - we wish you the best of luck next month!

The winner of each category will be announced at the awards ceremony, which takes place in the Royal Hall, Villa Marina on Thursday 16 November 2023.