Animals Welfare Bill 2022: Views sought e-collar ban for cats and dogs

Views on a proposed ban on the use of electronic training collars (e-collars) for cats and dogs are being sought during a six week consultation.

There are generally two types:

Remote-controlled devices: Owner triggered to stop unwanted animal behaviours

Owner triggered to stop unwanted animal behaviours Containment systems: Self-activate to reduce the chance of a pet straying

Most e-collars use a warning sound to allow the animal to stop what it is doing before an electric pulse or unpleasant spray is generated as a deterrent.

Dr Michelle Haywood MHK, Political Member for the Environment, said:

‘We are a nation of animal lovers, who care passionately about protecting our animals, and the use of e-collars can cause unnecessary harm and suffering. If the public back the move, the ban could happen early next year and would be introduced using regulations under the new animal welfare laws that will come into effect shortly.’

The Animal Welfare Bill 2022 will boost protection for domestic and kept animals and increase penalties for those found guilty of animal cruelty.

Amy Beckett, the Isle of Man Government’s Chief Veterinary Officer, said:

‘The ban is being considered to protect the welfare of cats and dogs, following similar steps in England and Wales.’

Paper copies are available from DEFA’s headquarters in St John’s or by calling +44 1624 685844 or emailing agriculture@gov.im. The consultation will run until 23 November.