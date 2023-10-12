CYBERISLE sees launch of the Cyber Security Centre for the Isle of Man

The fifth cyber security conference, CYBERISLE, took place at the Comis Hotel in Douglas last week, with over 250 delegates from the Isle of Man, Jersey and UK taking the opportunity to come together to discuss cyber security best practices and share their insight.

The event was launched by the Justice and Home Affairs Minister, Hon. Jane-Poole Wilson MHK, with presentations from the UK National Cyber Security Centre and Martin Smith MBE amongst others.

In her opening address, the Minister formally launched the new ‘Cyber Security Centre for the Isle of Man’ (CSC) which is being adopted as the public-facing body of Office of Cyber-Security & Information Assurance (OCSIA) to promote awareness and resilience for Cyber Security on the Isle of Man.

The adoption of the new title aligns the division with other jurisdictions, where their cyber security centres are widely recognised by their residents.

Minister Poole-Wilson said:

‘The creation of the Cyber Security Centre for the Isle of Man branding recognises the importance of effective external communications. It’s really important to make sure we get our key messages to the right people. As OCSIA increased the volume of resources and content aimed at keeping people and businesses safer online, we realised we needed to be clearer on exactly what OCSIA did.’

The OCSIA name will remain internally, with a focus on the Government’s Information Assurance Programme.

The CSC brand is currently undergoing a transition phase and will soon start rebranding across its social media and website platforms.

More information can be found on the OSCIA webpage.