Awards celebrate those contributing to a sustainable future

Organisations contributing to a more sustainable Isle of Man were recognised today at the fifth UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man Awards.

The awards celebrate those contributing to the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere Programme’s global aims of sustainable development, conservation and education.

They are organised in line with the five Es of UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man’s local strategy, ‘Working Together for a Sustainable Future’.

Alf Cannan MHK, Chief Minister and Chair of UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, told the awards ceremony that humans faced unprecedented threats and challenges and the Isle of Man Government is committed to playing its part in a better world via commitments in the Island Plan.

The Chief Minister said:

‘Government must play a major role, but it cannot work alone to progress actions that benefit our planet ‘The input and innovation of everyone – from large organisations to individual citizens ­– will be increasingly important. ‘You are here today because of your impressive contribution to that sustainable future. ‘It may sound clichéd but to me that means you are already winners. ‘The range of projects and the impact of work that is under way is hugely inspiring and these awards provide an opportunity to showcase these. ‘Your positive work not only contributes to a sustainable future – it influences and inspires others, which is the lasting legacy of these awards.’

The economy award goes toRavenscroft (IoM) Limited for ethical investments that allow the company to invest some of its fees back into biodiversity and conservation.

The education winner is Bunscoill Ghaelgagh, for a soil to plate study that saw it visiting a farm and serving its own vegetables at a Biosphere-themed picnic.

The energy award went to Zurich on the Isle of Man for extending its office energy initiative to a new level and also supporting employees to make home energy improvements and exploring newer green energy sources at its headquarters.

The engagement winner was Reuben Armstrong and Tom Durrant, Reuben’s 91-year-old grandfather, who is one of those leading the refurbishment of the Queen’s Pier, Ramsey, and his filmmaker grandson, who has created the film ‘Grandad and the Pier’.

The enjoyment winner is Manx Bluetits, who bring people together to swim in all weathers, improving health and wellbeing and having fun in wild environments.

The environment award goes to Mann Waste Recycling, which provides tailored recycling and education programmes for businesses, also helping reduce single-use plastics.

Winners were chosen by a panel of judges from Government and the private and third sectors, chaired by Dr Michelle Haywood, Political Member for Environment for the Isle of Man Government.

The beautiful, hand-crafted, awards were presented at a ceremony at the Manx Museum by the Lieutenant Governor, His Excellency Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer KCB DSO MBE, and Lady Lorimer MBE.

Winners will be eligible to use a special logo, as well as featuring in next year’s promotional video.

Caption: The above image shows the UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man Awards winners 2023 with the Lieutenant Governor, His Excellency Lieutenant General Sir John Lorimer KCB DSO MBE, and Lady Lorimer MBE, Chief Minister and Chair of UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man Hon Alf Cannan MHK and Dr Michelle Haywood MHK, Member for Environment in the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture.