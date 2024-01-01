Civil engineering expert to chair Major Projects Board

The Major Projects Board will be chaired by Barry O'Driscoll, following his appointment as a specialist advisor to the Treasury.

The Major Projects Board has been established to provide the Council of Ministers with increased oversight and control over the approval and subsequent delivery of capital projects costing more than £3 million, as well as those which may be high-profile or perceived to be high-risk.

Mr O'Driscoll, who lives in Gloucestershire, is a civil engineer and senior business leader with more than 25 years' experience of civil engineering design and construction, predominantly in the UK infrastructure sector. He currently sits on the Irish Government's Major Projects Advisory Group within the Department of Public Expenditure and is an independent advisor to the UK's National Highways among other such strategic roles.

Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK said:

'This administration recognised that the way the Isle of Man Government handles high-value schemes needed improved scrutiny and greater expertise, and changes are now being made which will deliver better outcomes for our community. The appointment of a chairman with Mr O'Driscoll's experience and knowledge will place the Major Projects Board on a solid footing, and I'm very much looking forward to working with him.'

Mr O'Driscoll said:

'I'm really looking forward to assisting the Isle of Man Government deliver better outcomes from its diverse portfolio of projects. The establishment of the Major Project Board is an important first step in this process, and I will be working with Treasury colleagues to ensure the Board has all the required skills and experience to benefit these projects.'

The Major Projects Board will provide advice and commentary on Departments' proposals, including a commercially-focussed review of critical elements, and then monitor cost and delivery.

Responsibility for project delivery will remain with Departments in all cases with the Project Management Unit in the Department of Infrastructure continuing to provide support on some schemes.