Budget 2024 at a glance

Key rises in the following benefits:

Pensioners

Under the ‘triple lock’ uprating – the basic state retirement pension and Manx state pension increase by 8.5%





Those in receipt of the full Manx state pension will receive an extra £18.83 each week, and £979.16 more over a year (based on 52 weeks)





Additional pension (‘SERPS’) and Manx state pension protected amounts (6.7%)





Around 20,000 pensioners will see their state pensions increased by between 6.7% and 8.5%

Family/Other

Maternity Allowance, Adoption Allowance and Paternity Allowance – (15.0%) maximum rates will rise from £210 to £241.50 a week. Maternity allowance standard rate will rise from £182.90 to £210.35





Maternity Payment – (7.1%) will be a lump-sum of £750





Child Benefit – for first or only child in a family (5.7%) for second and subsequent children (60.3%). Family with 2 children – up to an extra £12.05 per week/£626.60 per year; Family with 3 children – up to an extra £22.60 per week/£1,175.20 per year. Around 3,000 families who have more than one dependent child will see their Child Benefit significantly increased





Bereavement Support Payment (6.7%)





Employed Person’s Allowance, Income Support and income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance – basic personal allowances and allowances for children (5.7%)

Sickness and Disability

Incapacity Benefit (6.7%)





Incapacity Benefit – permitted work higher weekly earnings limit (6.7%)





Carer’s Allowance (6.7%)





Carer’s Allowance - weekly earnings limit (6.7%)





Attendance Allowance (5.7%)





Disability Living Allowance (5.7% generally, 6.7% for higher rate mobility component)





Nursing Care Contribution (6.7%)





Approximately 3,500 individuals and families of working age on low incomes will benefit from increases in Employed Person’s Allowance, Income Support and income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance

Taxation

The higher rate of income tax will increase from 20% to 22% with the additional income being ring-fenced for the Island’s healthcare services





The rate of income tax on taxable income for non-resident individuals and non-corporate entities will also increase from 20% to 22%





A forthcoming tax strategy proposes the creation of a standalone annual NHS levy, which would aim to replace the tax increase and also apply to those residents who do not pay income tax in the Isle of Man





Corporate taxpayers in receipt of income from petroleum extraction in the Isle of Man and its territorial sea will be subject to tax at a rate of 20%





A tax rate increase from 10% to 15% for certain banking businesses and large retailers will be introduced in respect of the 2024/25 tax year only. The 15% rate will only apply to banks and retailers whose profits would otherwise be subject to a top-up tax outside the Island under the OECD’s Pillar 2 Global Minimum Tax initiative





A new benefit-in-kind calculation for cars provided by an employer to an employee for private use will primarily be based on CO2 emissions and the list price of the car. The benefit-in-kind calculation in respect of fuel will also be aligned with the car’s CO2 emissions





The income tax personal allowance will remain at £14,500 for a resident individual and £29,000 for a jointly assessed couple





For higher earners, the personal allowance will continue to be reduced by £1 for every £2 that a person’s total income is above £100,000 (£200,000 for jointly assessed couples). This means if a person’s total income is £129,000 (£258,000 for jointly assessed couples) or above their personal allowance will be zero





The income tax lower rate for individuals will remain at 10%. The threshold at which the higher rate of income tax becomes payable will remain at £6,500 for an individual and £13,000 for a jointly assessed couple

National Insurance

The primary and secondary threshold for Class 1 National Insurance contributions and the lower profit limit for Class 4 National Insurance contributions will be increased by 10% to £160 per week





The upper earnings limit for Class 1 National Insurance contributions and the upper profits limit for Class 4 National Insurance contributions will be increased by 8.5% to £938 per week. Class 2 and Class 3 National Insurance contribution rates will be increased by 8.5% to £6.20 and £18.95 respectively

The National Insurance Holiday scheme will continue for a further year.