Local wellbeing businesses team up to raise funds for Cancer support

Soundology and Health & Balance IOM are teaming up to bring three free Community Yoga & Sound Meditation sessions this Friday 23 February 2024.



The two wellbeing businesses are collaborating to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support IOM and Hospice IOM and ask you to bring cash for raffle tickets and homemade cakes. Prizes include a range of vouchers from local businesses and wellbeing gift boxes. The classes are being held at Crosby Methodist Church Hall and only require the attendees to bring their own mat and a blanket.



Spaces are already filling fast and you can book via the Soundology website.

Soundology was formed with the belief that sound is a powerful wellbeing tool that is accessible to almost everyone in the community. Soundology’s founder, Amy Howse, described how during a sound bath participants simply lie or sit in a comfortable position, and allow themselves to be immersed in the sounds from a variety of instruments, from the gongs to the monochord. Soundology Sound Baths provide a unique and effortless opportunity to pause, relax, switch off, and reset.

Health & Balance IOM works on-Island to empower and support those who wish to build and maintain healthy habits, with a specialist focus on people living with cancer and all those affected by it. The service offers two pathways, Health Coaching and Yoga, and focuses on the four pillars of Health & Cancer wellness: movement, natural nutrition, sleep and stress management - all in a safe, non-judgemental and confidential environment.

Wendy Ranft-Gerber, Health & Cancer Coach and Yoga Teacher, commented: