Spending equates to £16,343 per person

Total Government gross spending projected for 2024-25 equates to around £16,343 per head of the Island’s population.
This per person figure includes:
- £4,863 for Social Security payments such as the State Pension, Income Support and Child Benefit and allocation of National Insurance funds towards the NHS
- £4,311 for Health and Social Care Services, of which £1,800 relates to Noble’s Hospital, £850 for Primary Care, £812 for Social Care Services, £249 for providing free or subsidised prescriptions or drugs and £312 for treating Manx patients in the United Kingdom
- £1,806 for Education, Sport and Culture including £118 for University Fees, £103 for Sports, Recreation and Youth Services, including subsidising regional swimming pools, and £47 for Culture, including the Villa Gaiety
- £523 for the Police, Fire, Prison and other parts of the Department of Home Affairs
- £282 for supporting the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, including the Office of Fair Trading & Road Transport Licencing Committee
- £116 net expenditure (after income) for Public Transport and Heritage Railways