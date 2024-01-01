Covid-19 Coronavirus

Spending equates to £16,343 per person

Today

Total Government gross spending projected for 2024-25 equates to around £16,343 per head of the Island’s population.

This per person figure includes:

  • £4,863 for Social Security payments such as the State Pension, Income Support and Child Benefit and allocation of National Insurance funds towards the NHS

  • £4,311 for Health and Social Care Services, of which £1,800 relates to Noble’s Hospital, £850 for Primary Care, £812 for Social Care Services, £249 for providing free or subsidised prescriptions or drugs and £312 for treating Manx patients in the United Kingdom

  • £1,806 for Education, Sport and Culture including £118 for University Fees, £103 for Sports, Recreation and Youth Services, including subsidising regional swimming pools, and £47 for Culture, including the Villa Gaiety

  • £523 for the Police, Fire, Prison and other parts of the Department of Home Affairs

  • £282 for supporting the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, including the Office of Fair Trading & Road Transport Licencing Committee

  • £116 net expenditure (after income) for Public Transport and Heritage Railways

Issued By

Back to top