Constabulary to host community roadshows

Residents are encouraged to join the Isle of Man Constabulary at a series of Policing Roadshows during November.

The aim of the roadshows is to have an open conversation with the public, to hear directly about any problems with criminality or anti-social behaviour in their areas, as well as sharing the Chief Constable’s policing strategy.

Crimestoppers and the Department of Home Affairs will join the Police at the four events, where Crimestoppers will discuss the work they do, as well as what it means to be a volunteer and how to get involved.

There will also be more detail about an upcoming consultation on the Department’s policing plan for 2024-2025.

Members of the public can attend any of the roadshows, which will be held in Peel, Castletown, Ramsey and Onchan:

West: Thursday 9 November, QEII High School, 6pm to 8pm

South: Monday 20 November, Castle Rushen High School, 6pm to 8pm

North: Thursday 23 November, Ramsey Grammar School, 6pm to 8pm

East: Wednesday 29 November, Sight Matters (Onchan), 6pm to 8pm

All of the venues are accessible, with car parks on site. More information about each venue can be found on the roadshow webpage.

Chief Constable, Russ Foster KPM, said:

‘These roadshows are a valuable opportunity to come together to discuss any criminality or anti-social behaviour that’s affecting our communities. We’re committed to ensuring that the public feels safe, and that we’re doing everything possible to tackle criminality.

He continued:

‘These roadshows won’t just be an engagement exercise, we’ll be using the conversations and concerns to shape the way we police, and how communities see officers working. I appreciate some people might be worried about sharing things with us directly, but there will be the opportunity to share worries with us anonymously on site too, as well as through our partners at Crimestoppers.’

Minister for Justice and Home Affairs, Jane Poole-Wilson MHK, said: