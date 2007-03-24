Financial Sanctions: Iran (Nuclear)

This news release is issued to publicise the removal of 6 entries under the Iran (Nuclear) Sanctions Regime.

The Iran (Sanctions) (Nuclear) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/461) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies responsible for the proliferation or development of nuclear weapons in, or for use in, Iran. The Iran (Sanctions) (Nuclear) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Iran Sanctions (Nuclear) (Application) Regulations 2020 (S.D. 2020/0477).

On 19 October 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Removals

The following entries have been removed from the Consolidated List and are no longer subject to an asset freeze:

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

Individuals

FAKHRIZADEH-MAHABADI, Mohsen

Passport Number: (1) 4229533 (2) A0009228 Passport Details: (1) (Unconfirmed (likely Iran)) (2) (Unconfirmed (likely Iran)) Position: Former head of the Physics Research Centre (PHRC) Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):INU0207. (UN Ref):IRi.016. The IAEA have asked to interview him about the activities of the PHRC over the period he was head but Iran has refused. [Old Reference # I.47.C.2] Listed on: 24/03/2007 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 24/03/2007 Last Updated: 10/02/2022 19/10/2023 Group ID: 9050.



HEJAZI, Mohammad

DOB: --/--/1959. POB: Isfahan, Iran Good quality a.k.a: HIJAZI, Mohammed Position: Brigadier General. Commander of Bassij resistance force Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):INU0203. (UN Ref):IRi.017. [Old Reference # I.47.D.5] Listed on: 24/03/2007 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 24/03/2007 Last Updated: 08/03/2022 19/10/2023 Group ID: 9061.



SOLEIMANI, Qasem

DOB: 11/03/1957. POB: Qom, Iran Good quality a.k.a: (1) SOLEIMANI, Kasim (2) SOLEIMANI, Qasim (3) SULAIMANI, Kasim (4) SULAIMANI, Qasem (5) SULAIMANI, Qasim (6) SULAYMANI, Kasim (7) SULAYMANI, Qasem (8) SULAYMANI, Qasim Low quality a.k.a: (1) QASEM, Haj (2) QASSEM, Haji (3) SOLEIMANI, Sardar Passport Number: 008827 Passport Details: Issued in Iran Position: (1) Brigadier General (2) Commander of Qods force Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):INU0212. (UN Ref):IRi.039. Promoted to Major General, retaining his position as Commander of Qods force. [Old Reference # I.47.D.6] Listed on: 24/03/2007 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 24/03/2007 Last Updated: 15/03/2021 19/10/2023 Group ID: 9062.

Entities

BARZAGANI TEJARAT TAVANMAD SACCAL COMPANIES

Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):INU0136. (UN Ref):IRe.008. A subsidiary of Saccal System companies, this company tried to purchase sensitive goods for an entity listed in resolution 1737 (2006). [Old Reference # E.03.III.2] (Parent company):Saccal System companies Listed on: 04/03/2008 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 03/03/2008 Last Updated: 31/12/2020 19/10/2023 Group ID: 10442. DOOSTAN INTERNATIONAL COMPANY (DICO)

Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):INU0141. (UN Ref):IRe.013. Supplies elements to Iran's ballistic missile programme. [Old Reference # E.29.I.4] Listed on: 10/06/2010 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 09/06/2010 Last Updated: 31/12/2020 19/10/2023 Group ID: 11130. PEJMAN INDUSTRIAL SERVICES CORPORATION

Address: P.O.Box 16785-195, Tehran, Iran. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):INU0169. (UN Ref):IRe.053. Owned or controlled by, or acts on behalf of, SBIG. [Old Reference # E.29.I.14] (Parent company):Shahid Bagheri Industrial Group (SBIG) Listed on: 10/06/2010 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 09/06/2010 Last Updated: 31/12/2020 19/10/2023 Group ID: 11154.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Iran (Nuclear) and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.