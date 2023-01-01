Qualification on offer for aspiring gym instructors

Budding gym instructors will be able to gain a qualification on the Isle of Man thanks to a partnership between the National Sports Centre (NSC) and University College Isle of Man (UCM).

A new six-day course, hosted and delivered by the NSC and assessed by UCM, will give adults the chance to learn all the skills needed to run their own gym classes and aims to meet the growing demand for professional development opportunities in the fitness industry.

Those that complete the course, which will be held over three consecutive weekends, will gain the 1st 4Sport Level 2 Certificate, a nationally recognised qualification.

The first course will begin on 25 November with more dates planned for 2024.

Each programme will conclude with a final assessment and quality assurance conducted by UCM, ensuring a comprehensive blend of theory and practical training. UCM gained 1st 4Sport accreditation earlier this year following a rigorous authorisation and assessment process, and has since been building its Sport offering.

Gianni Epifani, Physical Activity, Health and Wellbeing Manager at the NSC, said:

‘We are delighted to partner with UCM to offer this fantastic gym instruction course. The fitness industry is evolving, and this course will equip aspiring gym instructors with the knowledge and practical skills required to thrive in this dynamic field.’

Kerry Birchall, who oversees Adult Learning provision at UCM, added:

‘We are pleased to be partnering with the NSC to offer this course and create new opportunities for adults who want to reskill or upskill in the fitness industry. At UCM we are committed to lifelong learning and recently launched our new adult learning provision which includes a wide range of courses for anyone over 16 years of age who want to either learn something for fun, through our Just for Fun courses, or who are looking to develop their professional skills, through our Upskilling courses.’

The course aligns with the government's Island Plan and its commitment to lifelong learning and development, offering valuable training opportunities to enhance overall societal health, well-being, and development.

Anyone interested in finding out more should contact Gianni on +44 1624 688556, and more information is available on the NSC website.

Watch the YouTube video below that talks more about the qualification: