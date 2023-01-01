Noble’s Hospital top of the league for time to surgery following hip fractures

Noble’s Hospital is outperforming all other providers on a key section of the National Hip Fracture Database, which has published its report for 2023 (based on hip fractures in 2022).

The results for Key Performance Indicator (KPI) 2, which represents the Prompt Surgery Indicator, show that Noble’s is 'top of the league' for time to surgery in this specialty.

This is evidence of Manx Care being the best of all UK providers on the timing of surgical intervention following a hip fracture – an outstanding achievement for the Island.

In terms of other KPIs, out of 169 providers, Noble’s is 8th for KPI 6 (discharge home), 9th for KPI 4 (Prompt mobilisation) and 15th for KPI 0 (Admission).

As of 2023, Manx Care is starting to improve its performance across a number of the other KPIs, and it is possible that the organisation will be ranking near the top across all indicators in time for next year’s report.

Ian Wright, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, said: