David Ashford MHK appointed Chair of Housing and Communities Board

David Ashford MHK has been appointed as a Member of the Cabinet Office and will also become the Chair of the Housing and Communities Board.

Minister for the Cabinet Office, Kate Lord-Brennan MHK, said:

'I am delighted that David is joining the Cabinet Office and particularly pleased that he will now chair the Housing and Communities Board. David has significant local and national Government experience which will be of immense assistance as we continue to deliver Our Island Plan.'

David Ashford will work closely with both the Housing and Communities Board and the Housing Division in the Department of Infrastructure to develop proposals for a national housing association.

Minister for Infrastructure, Tim Crookall MHK, said:

'I absolutely recognise the importance of having a clear strategic plan for housing. If Tynwald backs plans to develop the housing association model, I will ensure that David is given every support to take this forward.'

Commenting on his appointment, David Ashford MHK, said: