New Inclusive Class Pass at National Sports Centre

A new pass has been launched to encourage adults with physical or learning difficulties to use the gym at the National Sports Centre (NSC) in Douglas at a reduced rate.

The Inclusive Class Pass and Disability Gym Membership at the NSC will give access to a range of inclusive weekly classes, as part of their ongoing commitment to ensuring that everyone enjoy the benefits of a healthy and active lifestyle, regardless of their abilities.

During the seven month initiative participants can join weekly sessions for just £8 per month, and have the option to pay monthly, quarterly, or on a more flexibility basis.

Carers, friends, and family members can participate free of charge when accompanying in a caring capacity.

Activities included in the membership are:

Glow Sports - sensory and sport activities to music in a blacked-out room with UV lighting





- sensory and sport activities to music in a blacked-out room with UV lighting Paracise – a low-impact exercise class to music





– a low-impact exercise class to music Spin – low-impact cardio, placing less stress on joints





– low-impact cardio, placing less stress on joints Wobble – a seated exercise to music-class, to improve strength, mobility and confidence





– a seated exercise to music-class, to improve strength, mobility and confidence Plus much more

An open day will be held on Monday 9 October to allow people to experience a selection of taster sessions free of charge, from 9:30am to 3:30pm.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘We are committed to empowering people to make the most of our National Sports Centre’s first-class facilities and skilled coaches. ‘We believe everyone should have equal opportunities and these classes and passes are a positive move towards this. Being disabled should not provide a barrier to using this facilities and our passionate and enthusiastic coaches will help anyone wishing to try something new.’

For more information, please refer to the MSR Inclusive Pass webpage.