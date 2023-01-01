Covid-19 Coronavirus

New Inclusive Class Pass at National Sports Centre

Yesterday

A new pass has been launched to encourage adults with physical or learning difficulties to use the gym at the National Sports Centre (NSC) in Douglas at a reduced rate.

The Inclusive Class Pass and Disability Gym Membership at the NSC will give access to a range of inclusive weekly classes, as part of their ongoing commitment to ensuring that everyone enjoy the benefits of a healthy and active lifestyle, regardless of their abilities.

During the seven month initiative participants can join weekly sessions for just £8 per month, and have the option to pay monthly, quarterly, or on a more flexibility basis.

Carers, friends, and family members can participate free of charge when accompanying in a caring capacity.

Activities included in the membership are:

  • Glow Sports - sensory and sport activities to music in a blacked-out room with UV lighting

  • Paracise – a low-impact exercise class to music

  • Spin – low-impact cardio, placing less stress on joints

  • Wobble – a seated exercise to music-class, to improve strength, mobility and confidence

  • Plus much more

An open day will be held on Monday 9 October to allow people to experience a selection of taster sessions free of charge, from 9:30am to 3:30pm.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘We are committed to empowering people to make the most of our National Sports Centre’s first-class facilities and skilled coaches.

‘We believe everyone should have equal opportunities and these classes and passes are a positive move towards this. Being disabled should not provide a barrier to using this facilities and our passionate and enthusiastic coaches will help anyone wishing to try something new.’

For more information, please refer to the MSR Inclusive Pass webpage.

Issued By

