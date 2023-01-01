Major Projects Board seeks to fill key roles

A recruitment programme is under way to appoint qualified individuals with the relevant experience to support and advise the Isle of Man Government in the delivery of major projects.

The Major Projects Board is being established to provide the Council of Ministers with increased oversight and control over the approval and subsequent delivery of capital projects costing more than £3 million, as well as those which may be high-profile or perceived to be high-risk.

The Board will provide advice and commentary on Departments’ proposals, including a commercially-focussed review of critical elements, and then monitor cost and delivery.

The Treasury is searching for candidates from both on and off-Island to fill the following roles:

Adviser with construction/engineering qualifications and experience to provide the Major Projects Board with professional challenge around proposals, progress and performance





Adviser with a financial background to support the Major Projects Board with additional professional challenge around financial performance, accountability and governance





Adviser to the Major Projects Board with experience in quantity surveying, who will also sit on the Strategic Asset and Capital Investment Committee

Alongside these three positions, the Major Projects Board will include officers in skilled senior roles from across the Isle of Man Government.

To complement the Board’s formation, the Treasury intends to revise the scope of the Strategic Asset and Capital Investment Committee (SACIC), which will focus primarily on projects with a value of less than £3m.

Responsibility for project delivery will remain with Departments in all cases with the Project Management Unit in the Department of Infrastructure continuing to provide support on some schemes.

Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK said:

‘The formation of the Major Projects Board is an important step towards improving the way capital schemes are handled by the Isle of Man Government. It will play a key role in delivering the objectives of Our Island Plan and we are therefore looking to appoint people with the skills, energy and commitment to make a real difference. In addition to delivering schemes and ensuring value for money, the Board may also be required to advise the Council of Ministers on options to improve asset and project management across government.’

A change announced as part of this year’s Budget package mean that proposals for capital projects are now accepted quarterly, as well as through the annual Budget process. A Project Development Fund has also been established to ensure projects are fully developed and costed, and are deliverable within the proposed timeframes.

The completion of the initial stages of the Strategic Infrastructure Needs Assessment ahead of this year’s Budget will help inform decision-making around capital projects and investment that will deliver long-term benefits for the Island.

Full details of the recruitment process are available on the Public Appointments page of the Isle of Man Government website.