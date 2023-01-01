Incapacity Benefit can now be claimed online

An online application form for Incapacity Benefit has been launched as the first phase of a project transforming the delivery of Social Security services.

Future developments will see the launch of online applications and communication options in relation to Income Support, followed by Employed Person’s Allowance and Jobseeker’s Allowance.

Sarah Maltby MHK, Treasury Member with responsibility for Social Security, said:

‘Incapacity Benefit was chosen as the first online form to be developed due to the high volumes of claims and submissions received each week from a broad range of people across the community. The launch of the Incapacity Benefit claim form is an exciting milestone in this important project as the team strives to make processes more efficient, accessible and convenient. ‘Our project team is now working on the next phase, which includes two-way secure messaging, enabling people to exchange messages with the division via a secure online channel, removing the need for letters and paper submissions.’

People wishing to apply online need to be registered with Isle of Man Government online services in order to set up a Social Security account. Anyone who is not yet registered can do so at gov.im/onlineservices.

Once registered, customers can apply for Incapacity Benefit via services.gov.im/social-security, upload supporting documentation in various formats including scanned images and photographs, and extend their claim by uploading further medical certificates.

For further information, email incapacitybenefits@gov.im or call +44 1624 685656 (option 1). Support is also available at the public counter in Markwell House, Douglas, Monday to Friday between 9am and 1pm.