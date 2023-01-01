CYBERISLE: UK Cyber Security Centre to discuss the threat from hostile states

The spill over from the war in Ukraine and its impact on the Isle of Man will be on the agenda at CYBERISLE 2023.

The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) will be presenting at the Island’s annual cybersecurity conference on October 4, and will be discussing the threats facing the UK and Isle of Man.

As western nations try to deal with the impact of the war in Ukraine, there are worries about the security threat that Russian linked hacking groups offer.

This comes amid one of the most high-profile cyber campaigns in recent memory by Russian linked hacking group Clop (Cl0p), which has issued ultimatums to the BBC, British Airways, and Boots, among hundreds of others.

Mike Haywood, Interim Director at the Office of Cyber-Security and Information Assurance, said:

‘While we don’t believe it’s likely that the Island will be directly affected, that doesn’t mean we can afford to be complacent. Our economy is home to a number of thriving sectors that, if hit, could provide significant financial or political benefits.’

He added:

‘we’re delighted that the NCSC will once again be part of CYBERISLE; their inside knowledge and expertise is a great opportunity to learn for both organisations and individuals alike.’

CYBERISLE 2023 will be held on 4 October, at the Comis Hotel, and will be dedicated to providing the latest advice and guidance on cybersecurity from leading industry professionals.

For more information and tickets visit the CYBERISLE webpage.