Ministry of Justice Minister Mike Freer MP visits the Isle of Man

The UK Government’s Justice Minister visited the Island last week (Thursday-Friday 13-14 July) to meet the Chief Minister and Council of Ministers, and learn more about the Island’s judiciary, legislature and regulators.

Ministry of Justice Minister Mike Freer MP has responsibility for the UK Government’s relationship with the Crown Dependencies.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said:

‘Having met the Minister several times, both virtually and in person, I was especially keen for him to visit the Island so he could learn more about us and get a better feel for what the Island is like. Not only did we arrange for him to meet the Council of Ministers, President of Tynwald, First Deemster and Judge of Appeal, as well as the Head of the Financial Supervision Commission, but he also got out and about, to learn about businesses, our culture and our fishing industry.’

The Chief Minister added:

‘While the constitutional relationship is at the centre of the work we do with the Ministry of Justice, it was important to show what sits behind the many discussions we have with the UK Government more broadly - about trade, fisheries or banking, for example. Minister for Enterprise, Tim Johnston accompanied Minister Freer on visits to Swagelok, Greenlight TV and HSBC in order to showcase the breadth of local industry. ‘When we discuss trade agreements in the future, and our inclusion within them, the Minister will have first-hand experience of the excellent businesses we have here, and how our inclusion in those agreements is so important to them.’

Minister Freer also visited Culture Vannin, to learn more about Tynwald, the Manx language, and Manx culture, and spoke to officials from the Department of the Environment, Food and Agriculture and the Manx Fish Producers’ Organisation about the importance of the fishing industry to the Island.

Underlining the importance of these meetings, the Chief Minister said:

‘It is important the Minister understands our distinctive and separate culture, and that we cherish our differences and our unique heritage, at the same time as being a forward-looking nation. ‘Indeed, just as fishing is a traditional industry, we welcome the opportunity to use the new fisheries quota for herring, and were able to explain how our officers and industry representatives are working together to grow and protect a profitable and sustainable fishing industry.’

Minister Freer said: