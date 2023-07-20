Financial Sanctions: Sudan

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 5 entries under the Sudan Sanctions Regime.

The Sudan (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 (S.I. 2020/753) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the imposition of financial sanctions, namely the freezing of funds or economic resources of persons involved in the commission of a serious human rights violation or abuse, or a violation of international humanitarian law in Sudan; an attack against, or obstruction of the activities of diplomatic personnel; certain regional or international monitory and peace-support missions and mechanisms; obstruction of the delivery or distributions of, or access to, humanitarian assistance in Sudan; being responsible for offensive military overflights in and over the Darfur region; the provision of support for armed groups or criminal networks in Sudan; or any other action, policy or activity which threatens the peace, stability and security of Sudan. The Sudan (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Sudan Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0483].

On 20 July 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Additions

The following entries have been added to the Consolidated List and are now subject to an asset freeze:

Individuals

MANDEL, Andrei Sergeevich

Name (non-Latin script): Андрей Сергеевич Мандель

DOB: 02/03/1990. a.k.a: MANDEL, Andrey, Sergeevich Passport Number: 753615660 Address: Sudan. Position: Director General – M-Invest Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):SUD0015. (UK Statement of Reasons): Andrei Sergeevich Mandel is an involved person under The Sudan (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020. Through his association with M-Invest which acts as a front for the Wagner Group. Therefore, he is responsible for action, policy or activity which threatens the peace, stability and security of Sudan. (Gender):Male Listed on: 20/07/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 20/07/2023 Last Updated: 20/07/2023 Group ID: 16025.



POTEPKIN, Mikhail

Name (non-Latin script): Михаил Потепкин

DOB: (1) 19/09/1981. (2) 29/09/1981. a.k.a: POTYOPKIN, Mikhail Nationality: Russia Passport Number: 651697952 National Identification Number: 277242240 Address: Sudan. Position: (1) Director – Meroe Gold (2) Regional Director – M-Invest Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):SUD0014. (UK Statement of Reasons): Mikhail Potepkin is an involved person under The Sudan (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 as, through his association with the Wagner Group, and his leadership of the entities Meroe Gold and M-Invest, he is responsible for action, policy or activity which threatens the peace, stability and security of Sudan. (Gender): Male Listed on: 20/07/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 20/07/2023 Last Updated: 20/07/2023 Group ID: 16026.

Entities

AL-SOLAG MINING COMPANY LTD

Name (non-Latin script): الصرلج شركة

a.k.a: (1) Al-Sarraj Mining Company Ltd (2) Al-Sawlaj Mining Company Ltd (3) Al-Solaj Mining Company Ltd Address: Sudan. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):SUD0016. (UK Statement of Reasons): Al-Solag Mining Company Ltd is an involved person under The Sudan (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 as it is associated with a person, Meroe Gold, as a part of the Wagner Group of Companies. Therefore, Al Solag Mining Company Ltd is or has been so involved in a policy or activity which threatens the peace, stability and security of Sudan. Listed on: 20/07/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 20/07/2023 Last Updated: 20/07/2023 Group ID: 16029.



MEROE GOLD

Address: Al-jref Gharb, Plot 134, Blok 1h, Khartoum, Sudan. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):SUD0013. (UK Statement of Reasons): Meroe Gold, as a part of the Wagner Group of Companies, is an involved person under The Sudan (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 as they are responsible for action, policy or activity which threatens the peace, stability and security of Sudan. (Parent company):M-Invest Listed on: 20/07/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 20/07/2023 Last Updated: 20/07/2023 Group ID: 16028.



M-INVEST

Address: d. 76 korp, 4 litera A ofis N620, Prospekt Obukhovskoi Oborony, St. Petersburg, Russia. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):SUD0012. Tax ID No.: 7811636632, Government Gazette Number: 06513574 (UK Statement of Reasons):M-Invest, as a part of the Wagner Group of Companies, is an involved person under The Sudan (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 as they are responsible for action, policy or activity which threatens the peace, stability and security of Sudan. (Subsidiaries): Meroe Gold (Parent company): Megaline, JSC Delta (Business Reg No):1177847044066 Listed on: 20/07/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 20/07/2023 Last Updated: 20/07/2023 Group ID: 16027.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details on the UN measures in respect of Sudan can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Sudan and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.