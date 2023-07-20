Financial Sanctions: Central African Republic

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 7 entries under the Central African Republic Sanctions Regime.

The Central African Republic (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 (S.I. 2020/616) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the imposition of financial sanctions, namely the freezing of funds and economic resources of persons involved in the commission of a serious human rights violation or abuse, or a violation of international humanitarian law, in the Central African Republic; an attack against, or obstruction of the activities of diplomatic personnel, regional or international monitoring and peace-support missions and mechanisms, or personnel undertaking humanitarian assistance activity in the Central African Republic; obstruction of the delivery or distribution of, or access to, humanitarian assistance in the Central African Republic; the provision of support for armed groups or criminal networks in the Central African Republic; or any other action, policy or activity which undermines or threatens the peace, stability and security of the Central African Republic. The Central African Republic (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Central African Republic Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0481].

On 20 July 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Additions

The following entries have been added to the Consolidated List and are now subject to an asset freeze:

Individuals

IVANOV, Alexander Alexandrovich

Name (non-Latin script): Глава Содружества офицеров

DOB: 14/06/1960. Nationality: Russia Address: Bangui, Central African Republic. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):CAF0023 . (UK Statement of Reasons): Alexander Alexandrovich IVANOV is an involved person under the Central African Republic (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 as he is a member of, or associated with, a person who is or has been involved in a relevant activity, the Wagner Group. The Wagner Group is or has been an involved person since it is or has engaged in a relevant activity namely the commission of violations of international humanitarian law in the Central African Republic including the deliberate targeting of civilians. (Gender):Male Listed on: 20/07/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 20/07/2023 Last Updated: 20/07/2023 Group ID: 16036.



MALOLETKO, Aleksandr Grigorievitch

Name (non-Latin script): Александр Григорьевич МАЛОЛЕТКО

Address: Central African Republic. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):CAF0018. (UK Statement of Reasons): Aleksandr Grigorievitch MALOLETKO is an involved person under the Central African Republic (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 as he is a member of, or associated with, a person who is or has been involved in a relevant activity, Private Military Company Wagner. Private Military Company Wagner is or has been an involved person since it has engaged in a relevant activity, namely the commission of a violation of international humanitarian law, in the Central African Republic including, in particular, in relation to the deliberate targeting of civilians. (Gender):Male Listed on: 20/07/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 20/07/2023 Last Updated: 20/07/2023 Group ID: 16030.



PERFILEV, Vitalii Viktorovitch

DOB: 09/11/1983. POB: Novossibirsk, Russia Nationality: Russia Passport Number: NR 75 2987491 Passport Details: Date of delivery: 30/03/2016 Expiration date: 30/03/2026 Address: Bangui, Central African Republic. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):CAF0022. (UK Statement of Reasons): As head of Wagner in the Central African Republic (CAR) and a top security advisor to the president, Vitalii Viktorovitch Perfilev (PERFILEV) is an involved person under the Central African Republic (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 as he is responsible for the commission of violations of international humanitarian law (IHL) in relation to deliberate targeting of civilians. (Gender):Male Listed on: 20/07/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 20/07/2023 Last Updated: 20/07/2023 Group ID: 16031.



PIKALOV, Konstantin Aleksendrovitch

DOB: 26/07/1968. a.k.a: (1) KONSTANTIN (2) MAZAEV (3) MAZAY (4) PIKALOV, Konstantin (5) PIKALOV, Kostya (6) UNCLE PIKALOV Position: Wagner Commander in Africa Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):CAF0019. (UK Statement of Reasons):PIKALOV is an involved person under the Central African Republic (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 as he is or has been involved in a relevant activity, namely the commission of violations of international humanitarian law in relation to deliberate targeting of civilians. (Gender):Male Listed on: 20/07/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 20/07/2023 Last Updated: 20/07/2023 Group ID: 16032.



SYTII, Dimitri

Name (non-Latin script): Дмитрий Сытый

DOB: 23/03/1989. POB: Minsk, Belarus a.k.a: (1) SYTY, Dmitry (2) SYTYI, Dmitri Nationality: Russia Passport Number: NR 55 0246878 Passport Details: Delivered on: 13/06/2019 Expiration: 13/06/2024 Address: NA-SYTAIA / A1-TANKISTAZ KHRUSTITSKOGO, 62 APT25, St Petersburg, Russia, ZP-198217 /CI. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):CAF0024 . (UK Statement of Reasons):SYTII is an involved person under the Central African Republic (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 as he is associated with an involved person, the Wagner Group. The Wagner Group is an involved person under the Regulations since it is or has been involved in a relevant activity, the namely the commission of violations of international humanitarian law, in particular, in relation to the deliberate targeting of civilians. (Gender):Male Listed on: 20/07/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 20/07/2023 Last Updated: 20/07/2023 Group ID: 16035.

Entities

LOBAYE INVEST SARLU

Address: Bangui, Central African Republic. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):CAF0020. (UK Statement of Reasons):Lobaye Invest Sarlu (LOBAYE) is an involved person under the Central African Republic (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 as it is and has been involved in actions and activities which undermine or threaten the peace, stability and security of the Central African Republic, including through acts that undermine efforts to resolve armed conflicts. It is and has been involved in such actions and activities (i) itself; (ii) through its subsidiary, Sewa Security Services (SSS) and (iii) because it is responsible for, engaging in, providing support for, and/or promoting the actions and activities of the broader Wagner Group in Central African Republic. (Type of entity):Mining and media conglomerate (Subsidiaries):Sewa Security Services (Parent company):M-Finans (Business Reg No):M 354838 D 0001 Listed on: 20/07/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 20/07/2023 Last Updated: 20/07/2023 Group ID: 16033.



SEWA SECURITY SERVICES

Address: Bangui, Central African Republic. Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):CAF0021. (UK Statement of Reasons): Sewa Security Services is an involved person under the Central African Republic (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 as it is and has been involved in actions and activities which undermine or threaten the peace, stability and security of the Central African Republic. It is and has been involved in such actions and activities (i) itself and (ii) because it is responsible for, engaging in, providing support for, and/or promoting the actions and activities of the broader Wagner Group in Central African Republic. Listed on: 20/07/2023 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 20/07/2023 Last Updated: 20/07/2023 Group ID: 16034.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details on the UN measures in respect of Central African Republic can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Central African Republic and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.