Pensions and benefits can now be paid into accounts weekly

State pensions and all benefits types can now be paid directly into people’s bank accounts weekly.

Until now the facility has only been available for payments made on a monthly basis.

Sarah Maltby MHK, Treasury Member with responsibility for Social Security, said:

‘Our customers have told us that one of the reasons they chose not to have payments made directly into their bank accounts was because we could not offer this on a weekly basis. We listened and took action, developing the systems required to meet our customers’ needs. Making payments directly into a bank account is the most secure, convenient and efficient way for most people to access and manage their money.’

Anyone who is currently receiving their payments using the MiCard system and who would like to transfer to having direct payments to their bank account should visit gov.im/socialsecurity and download and complete the Payment of Benefits and Pensions into an Account form. The form should then be posted to Social Security, Markwell House, Market Street, Douglas, IM1 2RZ. Anyone who is unable to access the online form can request a hard copy to be posted out to them by emailing socialsecurity@gov.im or calling 685656.

Customers who do not have a bank account or wish to continue to use the MiCard service can collect their pensions or benefits at branches of the Isle of Man Post Office in person or can nominate someone to collect on their behalf.