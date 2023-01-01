Island Games: Manx 2029 bid ‘delights’ Association Chairman

The Isle of Man’s bid to host the Island Games in 2029 has been welcomed by the International Island Games Association (IIGA).

If successful, a Manx Games could attract around 4,000 people to the island in six years’ time and bring an economic boost in the region of £3.5m.

The Isle of Man held the first ever Games in 1985, and more recently in 2001, from which the National Sports Centre has been a lasting legacy.

Jörgen Pettersson, Chair of IIGA, said:

‘I am delighted to receive the bid, which would see the Games return to its birthplace. We will now visit and inspect the facilities in October, before announcing our decision next year. ‘The [Manx] infrastructure, together with the support from the public, underlined by Minister Edge last week, is a recipe for a successful Games – and we’re looking forward to working together for the benefit of International sport and friendship.’

Since presenting the bid last week, Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, has held talks with senior officials from the IIGA and member islands in Guernsey.

Minister Edge said:

‘The Isle of Man started the great legacy of the friendly games – and the feedback has been extremely positive about a return to its spiritual home. ‘Investment would have to be made in some venues, but the island already has all the facilities required to host most of the potential sports. We’ve done it before, now we’re ready to go again. ‘I have been very impressed with the Guernsey Games and I would like to praise the organisers and volunteers for delivering such a great show and congratulate the Manx team – who have done us proud.’

The Isle of Man team finished third in the overall table, with 63 medals.