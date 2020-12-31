Financial Sanctions: Russia

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 1 entry to the Russian sanctions regime.

The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/855) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia. The Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Russia Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0504].

On 07 July 2023 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

AMENDMENT

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entry has been amended and is still subject to an asset freeze and trust services sanctions:

1. OVSYANNIKOV, [Dmitry] Dmitrii Vladimirovich

Name (non-Latin script): Дмитрий Владимирович Овсянников

DOB: 21/02/1977. POB: Omsk, USSR (now Russian Federation) a.k.a: (1) OVSIANNIKOV, Dmitrii Vladimirovich (2) OVSIANNIKOV, Dmitry, Vladimirovich (3) OVSYANNIKOV, Dmitry, Vladimirovich Nationality: Russia Position: (1) Former Governor of the City of Sevastopol (2) Later Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry of the Russian Federation Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): RUS0045. Financial sanctions imposed in addition to an asset freeze: Trust services. Date trust services sanctions imposed: 21/03/2023. (UK Statement of Reasons): [Ovsyannikov was the Governor of Sevastopol, appointed as acting Governor of Sevastopol by President Putin in July 2016 and elected in the elections of 10 September 2017, organised by the Russian Federation in the illegally annexed city of Sevastopol. In this capacity, he worked for further integration of the illegally annexed Sevastopol region into the Russian Federation, and was as such responsible for actively supporting or implementing actions or policies which undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine. He served until 2019 and was then appointed as Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation until April 2020.] Dmitrii Vladimirovich Ovsyannikov (hereafter OVSYANNIKOV) is an involved person under the Russia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the basis of the following grounds: (1) OVSYANNIKOV has been obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Russia by working for the Government of Russia, as a regional Governor of the City of Sevastopol (2016-2019) and as a Deputy Minister of a Ministry of the Russian Federation (2019-2020). (2) OVSYANNIKOV has been involved in destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine by being responsible for, engaging in, providing support for, and promoting policies and actions which destabilise Ukraine or undermines or threatens the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine. (Gender):Male Listed on: 21/11/2017 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 31/12/2020 Last Updated: [21/03/2023] 07/07/2023 Group ID: 13558.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Russia and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.