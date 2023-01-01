New webpage to support families and carers during emergency off-Island transfers

Manx Care has launched a webpage to support those whose loved ones are transferred off-Island in emergency/urgent circumstances.

Being involved in a medical emergency or serious accident can change a person’s life drastically. It can be difficult for the patient, their family and carers.

Manx Care is here to support individuals (as well as the patient) if their loved one has been involved in a medical emergency and needs to be transferred off-Island, starting from the initial emergency contact. The new webpage provides information about the journey off-Island, including details about the visiting hospital, the journey back home to the Isle of Man and the patient’s recovery.

Supporting information will soon be available in hard copy form (information leaflet), and the webpage can also be accessed via a QR code which will be available on posters throughout the Emergency Department, in all of the Ambulances, GP Practices, Wellbeing Centres and the foyer of Noble’s Hospital.

This information has been co-designed by staff and patients/families who have recently used the emergency pathway service to be treated at a UK Hospital. We know this is a difficult and stressful time, and we are here to help.

Karen Maddox, Experience and Engagement Lead, said: