Interim investment adviser appointed

The Isle of Man Government has appointed Barnett Waddingham LLP as its interim investment adviser.

The company will review the investment strategy and support its implementation with the appointed investment managers. It will also assist an ongoing tender process to appoint investment managers as current contracts come to an end.

Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK said:

‘I welcome Barnett Waddingham’s appointment as interim investment adviser and look forward to receiving the company’s advice and support. Its guidance will be additionally important as Treasury works towards appointing investment managers and managing that transition process.’

A full tender process for a permanent investment adviser will commence once the investment manager tender process has been completed.