Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to 4 years at higher risk

Children aged six months to four years at higher risk of Covid-19 will be offered a primary course of Covid-19 vaccine, in line with the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) advice.

The JCVI advises that children aged six months to four years in a clinical risk group (as defined in the Green Book) should be offered two doses of the Comirnaty® 3 (Three) vaccine with at least eight weeks between the first and second doses*. For some children who are severely immunosuppressed, additional doses may be required during the next seasonal campaign, provided there are at least three months between doses.

Children at higher risk of Covid-19 include those living with certain conditions, such as:

A neurodisability or neuromuscular condition such as cerebral palsy

A severe or profound learning disability

Down’s syndrome

Serious genetic conditions

Serious heart conditions

Lowered immunity due to disease or treatment

Letters have been sent out to those who meet the criteria. If you think your child is eligible, and you have not received a letter by Wednesday 12 July, please call 111 or email vaccinations@gov.im.

*Children in a clinical risk group who turn five years old on or after 01 June 2023, and who have not already received a dose of Comirnaty® 10 Concentrate, can also receive this vaccine.