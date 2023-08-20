Cowley’s Pharmacy closed this Sunday

Unfortunately, due to personal circumstances, Cowley’s Pharmacy (Atholl Place, Peel) will be closed on Sunday 20 August 2023.

This means that there will be no pharmacy cover in Peel on Sunday. Please ensure you have all medication required before this time, or if needed, the following alternatives will be available on Sunday:

Boots the Chemist, 14/22 Strand Street, Douglas – 11am to 4:30pm

Lloyds Pharmacy Shoprite, Victoria Road, Douglas – 10am to 2pm

Cowley’s Pharmacy will be open as usual for the rest of this week (including Saturday), and will open as normal on Monday 21 August.

Notices will be on display at the branch from tomorrow afternoon to ensure patients are aware.

GP surgeries and the Manx Emergency Doctor Service (MEDS) have been informed.