Great Taste Awards 2023: Eleven Manx products receive star ratings

The exceptional quality of food and drink produced on the Isle of Man has once again been recognised by experts at the annual Great Taste Awards.

In total 11 products, from four Manx producers, were awarded the globally recognised star rating, with some receiving the highest recognition.

The successful producers were Angelica Belle IOM, Outlier Distilling Company, Isle of Man Meats, and Leela’s Kitchen – showcasing a range of products from rum to cookies.

The Guild of Fine Food, who organise the event, describe one star as ‘fantastic flavour’, two as ‘above and beyond delicious’, and three as an ‘extraordinarily tasty’ product.

Angelica Belle IOM received two stars for their Almond & Lemon and Almond & Orange Amaretti cookies and one star for their Almond & Lemon plant based Amaretti cookies.

Outlier Distillery were recognised with one star for Hurricane Overproof Manx Rum, and Leela’s Kitchen received the same for their ‘Chai-licious’ Masala chai tea.

Angelica Belle IOM Chef, Andrea, said:

‘We’re over the moon that all our Amaretti Almond Cookies received Great Taste Awards. The awards are a stamp of excellence among consumers, retailers and major buyers. We’re especially delighted with our cookies that won two stars - when less than 10% of entries achieve this.’

Isle of Man Meats received stars for six products, including the highest accolade for their rack of lamb and wing rib of beef. They also received two stars for their antibiotic-free shoulder of pork, and one star each for their thick cut ribeye steak, antibiotic-free loin of pork and Manx Loaghtan shoulder.

Rebecca Miah, Managing Director of Isle of Man Meats said:

‘These awards recognise the quality and story behind Manx meat. From the farmers to the butchers, we produce some of the best meat in the world, in a highly sustainable way.’

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment Food and Agriculture, said:

‘It is brilliant to see so many local producers do so well. The standard of local food and drink products is outstanding, and we’re proud to support and grow this sector. The awards provide a quality benchmark for the industry and raise the profile of winning products to new audiences.’

The organisers use more than 500 chefs, food writers and retailers to judge thousands of products from all over the world. Each one blind-tasted and rated on texture, appearance, ingredients and most importantly, does it taste truly great?