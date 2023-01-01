Results Days 2023: Students receive Level 3 Qualifications

Around 500 students have received their A Level, BTEC and other Level 3 qualifications in the Isle of Man.

Staff have been in schools and University College Isle of Man (UCM) to provide students with their grades, and extend advice and support as they chart their journeys into higher education, employment, apprenticeships and other destinations.

2023 Provisional Island Secondary School Level 3 Results

Level 3 pass rate (A Level grades A*-E or equivalent) is 97%





The percentage of passes at the higher grades (A Level grades A*-B or equivalent) is 41%





The pass rate at A Level grades A*-C (or equivalent) is 67%





The overall pass rate at UCM is 97%





Students at UCM who achieved Distinction grades for Level 3 BTEC is 44%

What’s next for 2023 leavers

Early indications show that around two-thirds of Island students receiving Level 3 qualifications intend to further their education by enrolling on degree courses at UCM or off-Island Universities. However, the trend of increasing numbers of 18-year-old education leavers opting for full time employment on completion of their Level 3 studies is expected to continue this year.

In Summer 2022, a third of 18-year-old school leavers chose to move directly into the Island’s workforce. Many of these education leavers were successful in securing ‘learn as you earn’ options with local employers in areas such as accountancy, ICT, engineering and banking as an alternative to full time higher education courses.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘These outcomes hold great importance for our young people, offering a range of choice. My thanks to the commitment of our schools and UCM staff who have guided and supported these learners on their educational path. ‘As we celebrate the accomplishments of the Island’s young people today, it's important to recognise that every student's journey is unique. Whichever path they choose, there are many options open to them and success is always achievable. ‘Whatever their choice of direction going forwards, I wish every student success for their future.’

What support is available

Additional advice and guidance sessions from qualified Careers Advisers will be available throughout the summer holidays to support education leavers with their next steps. Online resources, alongside details of these drop in and bookable sessions, can be found on the DESC Signposts website.