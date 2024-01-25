Financial Sanctions: Yemen

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 1 entry to the Yemen sanctions regime.

The Yemen (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (No.2) Regulations 2020 (S.I. 2020/1278) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies that threaten the peace, stability or security of Yemen. The Yemen (Sanctions) (EU Exit) (No.2) Regulations 2020 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Yemen Sanctions (Application) (No.2) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0539].

On 25 January 2024 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Addition

The following entry has been added to the consolidated list and is now subject to an asset freeze:

AL-ATIFI, Mohamed Nasser

Name (non-Latin script): فطاعلاصران دمحم

DOB: --/--/1969. a.k.a: AL-ATIFI, Nasser Nationality: Yemen Position: Houthi Defence Minister Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): YEM0014. (UK Statement of Reasons): Mohamed alAtifi, in his role of Houthi Defence Minister, is and has been involved in acts which threaten the peace, security and stability of Yemen, namely supporting, promoting and authorising or directing attacks against shipping in the Red Sea. Listed on: 25/01/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 25/01/2024 Last Updated: 25/01/2024 Group ID: 16346



AL-NABI, Muhammad Fadl Abd

Name (non-Latin script): بنلا دبع لضف دمحم

a.k.a: ABDULNABI, Muhammad, Fadl Position: Commander of Houthi Naval Forces Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): YEM0017. (UK Statement of Reasons): Muhammad Fadl Abd Al-NABI, in his role as Commander of Houthi Naval Forces is and has been involved in acts which threaten the peace, security and stability of Yemen, namely being responsible for and engaging in attacks against shipping in the Red Sea. Listed on: 25/01/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 25/01/2024 Last Updated: 25/01/2024 Group ID: 16349



AL-QADARI, Muhammad Ali

Name (non-Latin script): يرداقلا ع ل دمح

Nationality: Yemen Position: (1) Director of Houthi Naval College (2) Houthi Coastal Defence Force Chief (3) Major General Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): YEM0016. (UK Statement of Reasons):Muhamed Ali al-Qadiri, in his role of Chief of the Houthi Coastal Defence Force, is and has been involved in acts which threaten the peace, security and stability of Yemen, namely promoting and directing or otherwise being responsible for and engaging in attacks against shipping in the Red Sea. These attacks undermine the peace process and stability in Yemen. Listed on: 25/01/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 25/01/2024 Last Updated: 25/01/2024 Group ID: 16348



AL-TALIBI, Muhammad Ahmad

Name (non-Latin script): بلاطلا دمحأ دمحم

a.k.a: AL-TALBI, Abu, Jaafar Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):YEM0015. (UK Statement of Reasons): Muhammad Ahmad al-Talibi, in his role as Assistant Minister of Defence for Logistics and Director of the Procurement Department is and has been involved in acts which threaten the peace, security and stability of Yemen, namely by providing support for and promoting attacks against shipping in the Red Sea. Listed on: 25/01/2024 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 25/01/2024 Last Updated: 25/01/2024 Group ID: 16347

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information