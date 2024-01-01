Artists invited to design artwork panels on Douglas Promenade

An opportunity for three artists to design five artwork panels on Douglas Promenade.

A partnership between the Department of Infrastructure and the IOM Arts Council.

The project is part of a wider package to encourage public artworks.

Three artists are to be commissioned to produce a series of artwork panels on Douglas Promenade’s Wave Wall this year.

The project, a partnership between the Department of Infrastructure and the Isle of Man Arts Council, is part of a wider package of public artworks around Douglas Promenade.

The initial phase will see the panels constructed within two sections of wave protection wall between the Sea Terminal and the TT Café and from just south of the War Memorial to the Empress Hotel.

Submissions from artists should reflect Manx traditional or contemporary culture, or relate to the promenade itself and the maritime environment.

Chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council, Claire Christian MHK, said: ‘Public art has been proven to immortalise a strong sense of identity of an area, enhancing uniqueness and character and encourages people to view land, sea and community in new ways. We are really excited to see the designs and concept artists will bring to this exciting opportunity.’

Infrastructure Minister, Tim Crookall MHK, commented: ‘The Department is pleased to offer this unique opportunity for public artwork, which will build on the recent collaborations with local artists and the IOM Arts Council through the regeneration of Douglas Promenade and City Centre.’

The full Artist’s brief is available on the Isle of Man Arts Council website and submissions can then be made via the online portal by 30 March 2024.