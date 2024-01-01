Castle Rushen High School: Indicative masterplan made public and includes pool

An indicative plan to redevelop Castle Rushen High School has been made public and includes a new swimming pool.

The Department of Education, Sport and Culture (DESC) said it will be a significant investment in the South that demonstrates the Government’s commitment to deliver a ‘secure, vibrant and sustainable future’ where ‘outstanding lifelong learning and development opportunities’ are available for all.

The plan includes a secondary school and sports hub, complete with six lane swimming pool and changing facilities, which will serve the indoor and recently completed outdoor pitches.

Julie Edge MHK, Minster for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘I have been developing this strategic vision for some time, and I am delighted to finally share it with the public. It will now inform the design stage and subsequent next steps. ‘I know how important this development is and it is our intention to move at pace to complete this much needed educational and community infrastructure for the South.’

The new school will be constructed first, in stages, so as not to disrupt education at Castle Rushen, followed by sports block and swimming pool, with completion expected by 2030.