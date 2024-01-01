Manx Care’s Friends and Family Test results show over 90% overall service satisfaction rating

Manx Care has released its Friends and Family Test Survey data for the third quarter (October to September 2023). A total of 4,445 surveys were completed, garnering an overall satisfaction score of 91%, with patients and service users deeming the care they received 'Good' or 'Very Good'.

The feedback was collated from over six areas within Manx Care – Surgery, Theatres, Critical Care and Anaesthetics; Medicine, Urgent Care and Ambulance Service; Integrated Cancer and Diagnostics; Integrated Women Children and Families; Integrated Social Care and Mental Health Services; Integrated Primary and Community Care Services; and Patient Transfers. The breakdowns of each service area can be found around the hospital site.

Manx Care introduced the Friends and Family Test (FFT) on 1 August 2022. The FFT is a survey that asks respondents to rate their overall satisfaction regarding their care and treatment received. The FFT enables respondents to choose from one of the five responses. This is then followed by questions inviting the respondent to elaborate on the reason for the score they have given: 1. Very Good. 2. Good. 3. Neither good nor poor. 4. Poor. 5. Very Poor.

Manx Care’s Experience and Engagement Lead, Karen Maddox, commented:

‘The FFT survey is proof that Manx Care is increasingly improving services in all areas. We had an increase of 791 surveys completed in this quarter compared to the last, and the overall average has risen by 3%. The survey is anonymous and all feedback is taken seriously; we encourage all service users and patients to participate so that we can continue to focus on problem areas and give people the best level of care possible.’

A text alternative of the friends and family infographic can be viewed here.