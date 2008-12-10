Financial Sanctions: ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 7 entries under the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Regime.

The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida (United Nations Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/466) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies associated with ISIL (Da’esh) or Al-Qaida. The ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida (United Nations Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida (United Nations Sanctions) (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0478].

On 19 December 2023 the United Nations Security Council updated the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions List.

Amendments

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entries have been amended and are still subject to an asset freeze:

Individuals

AL-LOUBIRI, Habib Ben Ahmed

Name (original script): حبيب بن احمد اللوبيري

DOB: 17 Nov. 1961 POB: Manzal Tmim, Nabul, Tunisia Good quality a.k.a.: Al-Habib ben Ahmad ben al-Tayib al-Lubiri Nationality: Tunisia Passport no: Tunisia number M788439, issued on 20 Oct. 2001 (expired on 19 Oct. 2006) National identification no: 01817002 Address: a) Salam Marnaq Ben Arous district, Sidi Mesoud, Tunisia b) Afghanistan Listed on: 23 Jun. 2004 ( amended on 20 Dec. 2005, 17 Oct. 2007, 10 Aug. 2009, 13 Dec. 2011, 23 Feb. 2016, 6 Dec. 2019, 19 Dec. 2023) Other information: Italian Fiscal Code: LBR HBB 61S17 Z352F. In detention in Tunisia as [at] of Dec. 2009. Reportedly fled to Afghanistan in June 2014. Mother’s name is Fatima al-Galasi. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 9 Apr. 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019 INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals



SAEED, Hafiz Muhammad

DOB: 5 Jun. 1950 POB: Sargodha, Punjab, Pakistan Good quality a.k.a.: a) Hafiz Mohammad Sahib b) Hafiz Mohammad Sayid c) Hafiz Muhammad d) Hafiz Saeed e) Hafez Mohammad Saeed f) Hafiz Mohammad Sayeed g) Tata Mohammad Syeed h) Mohammad Sayed i) Muhammad Saeed Low quality a.k.a.: Hafiz Ji Nationality: Pakistan Passport no: na National identification no: Pakistan 3520025509842-7 Address: House No. 116E, Mohalla Johar, Lahore, Tehsil, Lahore City, Lahore District, Pakistan (location as atof May 2008) Listed on: 10 Dec. 2008 ( amended on 17 Jul. 2009, 19 Dec. 2023) Other information: Muhammad Saeed is the leader of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (QDe.118). In custody of the Government of Pakistan serving a 78 year imprisonment sentence since 12 February 2020 as a result of conviction in seven terror financing cases. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals



BHUTTAVI, Hafiz Abdul Salam

Title: a) Maulavi b) Mullah DOB: 1940 POB: Gujranwala, Punjab Province, Pakistan Good quality a.k.a.: a) Hafiz Abdul Salam Bhattvi b) Hafiz Abdusalam Budvi c) Hafiz Abdussalaam Bhutvi d) Abdul Salam Budvi e) Abdul Salam Bhattwi f) Abdul Salam Bhutvi g) Mullah Abdul Salaam Bhattvi h) Molvi Abdursalam Bhattvi Low quality Nationality: Pakistan Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: na Listed on: 14 Mar. 2012 (amended on 15 Nov. 2021, 19 Dec. 2023) Other information: Founding member of Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (QDe.118) and deputy to Lashkar-e-Tayyiba leader Hafiz Muhammad Saeed (QDi.263). Confirmed deceased. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 15 November 2021. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals



FAZLULLAH, Maulana

DOB: 1974 POB: Kuza Bandai village, Swat Valley, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa Province, Pakistan Good quality a.k.a.: a) Mullah Fazlullah b) Fazal Hayat Low quality a.k.a.: Mullah Radio Nationality: na Passport no: na National identification no: na Address: (Afghanistan / Pakistan border region) Listed on: 7 Apr. 2015 ( amended on 1 May 2019, 19 Dec. 2023) Other information: Confirmed deceased on 13 June 2018. Commander of Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) (QDe.132) since 7 Nov. 2013. Led the local TTP in Pakistan’s northwest valley of Swat from 2007 to 2009. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2253 (2015) was concluded on 21 Feb. 2019. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals



MEHSUD, Noor Wali

Title: Mufti DOB: 26 Jun. 1978 POB: Gurguray, Pakistan Good quality a.k.a.: Abu Mansoor Asim Nationality: Pakistan Address: [na] Lamman, District Barmal, Paktika Province, Afghanistan (as of 26 Nov. 2022) Listed on: 16 Jul. 2020 (amended on 19 Dec. 2023) Other information: Leader of Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) (QDe.132) following the death of former TTP leader Maulana Fazlullah (QDi.352). INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

Entities

AL RASHID TRUST

A.k.a.: a) Al-Rasheed Trust b) Al Rasheed Trust c) Al-Rashid Trust d) Aid Organization of the Ulema, Pakistan e) Al Amin Welfare Trust f) Al Amin Trust g) Al Ameen Trust h) Al-Ameen Trust i) Al Madina Trust j) Al-Madina Trust F.k.a.: na Address: a) Kitas Ghar, Nazimabad 4, Dahgel-Iftah, Karachi, Pakistan b) Jamia Maajid, Sulalman Park, Melgium Pura, Lahore, Pakistan c) (Office Dha’rbi-M’unin, Opposite Khyber Bank, Abbottabad Road, Mansehra, Pakistan) d) (Office Dha’rbi-M’unin ZR Brothers, Katcherry Road, Chowk Yadgaar, Peshawar, Pakistan) e) (Office Dha’rbi-M’unin, Rm No. 3, Moti Plaza, Near Liaquat Bagh, Muree Road, Rawalpindi, Pakistan) f) (Office Dha’rbi-M’unin, Top Floor, Dr. Dawa Khan Dental Clinic Surgeon, Main Baxae, Mingora, Swat, Pakistan) g) (Kitab Ghar, Darul Ifta Wal Irshad, Nazimabad No. 4, Karachi, Pakistan, Phone 6683301; Phone 0300-8209199; Fax 6623814) h) (302b-40, Good Earth Court, Opposite Pia Planitarium, Block 13a, Gulshan -l Igbal, Karachi, Pakistan; Phone 4979263) i) (617 Clifton Center, Block 5, 6th Floor, Clifton, Karachi, Pakistan; Phone 587-2545) j) (605 Landmark Plaza, 11 Chundrigar Road, Opposite Jang Building, Karachi, Pakistan; Phone 2623818-19) k) (Jamia Masjid, Sulaiman Park, Begum Pura, Lahore, Pakistan; Phone 042-6812081) Listed on: 6 Oct. 2001 ( amended on 21 Oct. 2008, 10 Dec. 2008, 13 Dec. 2011, 6 Dec. 2019, 19 Dec. 2023 ) Other information: Reportedly defunct. Headquarters [are] were in Pakistan. Operations in Afghanistan: Herat Jalalabad, Kabul, Kandahar, Mazar Sherif. Also operations in Kosovo, Chechnya. Involved in the financing of Al-Qaida and the Taliban. Until 21 Oct. 2008, this entity appeared also as 'Aid Organization of the Ulema, Pakistan' (QDe.073), listed on 24 Apr. 2002 and amended on 25 Jul. 2006. The two entries Al Rashid Trust (QDe.005) and Aid Organization of the Ulema, Pakistan (QDe.073) were consolidated into this entity on 21 Oct. 2008. Founded by Mufti Rashid Ahmad Ledahyanoy (deceased). Associated with Jaish-i-Mohammed (QDe.019). Banned in Pakistan since Oct. 2001. [Despite the closure of its offices in Pakistan in February 2007 it has continued its activities.] No indication of any activity under the name of Al-Rashid Trust has emerged as of November 2023. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 1822 (2008) was concluded on 6 May 2010. Review pursuant to Security Council resolution 2368 (2017) was concluded on 4 Dec. 2019. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individualsclick here



KHATIBA IMAM AL-BUKHARI (KIB)

A.k.a.: Khataib al-Imam al-Bukhari Address: a) Afghanistan/Pakistan border area(previous location) b) Khan-Shaykhun, Syrian Arab Republic (53 km south of Idlib, location as atof Mar. 2018) c) Idlib, Aleppo and Khama, Syrian Arab Republic (operation zone) d) Faryab, Badghis and Jawzjan Provinces, Afghanistan Listed on: 29 Mar. 2018 (amended on: 19 Dec. 2023) Other information: Associated with Al-Nusrah Front for the People of the Levant (QDe.137). Committed terrorist attacks in the Syrian Arab Republic. Since 2016 redeployed to Northern Afghanistan to project attacks against Central Asia countries. INTERPOL-UN Security Council Special Notice web link: www.interpol.int/en/How-we-work/Notices/View-UN-Notices-Individuals

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office will update the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details on the UN measures in respect of ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage.



Further details of the sanctions regime related to ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.