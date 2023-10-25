Visit Isle of Man’s Annual Industry Day Returns this November

Visit Isle of Man’s annual industry day, ‘Destination Day’, returns this year. Taking place on Monday 13 November at the Villa Marina, delegates from the island’s tourism and hospitality sectors, including accommodation providers, activity and attraction providers, food and drink establishments, retailers, and those with an interest in tourism and the visitor economy, are invited to register and attend.

The one day conference provides an opportunity for Visit Isle of Man to update businesses within the tourism industry about the island’s strategic direction for visitor and economic growth, initiatives to enhance the visitor experience, and valuable insights from speakers on relevant industry topics. Delegates will also have the opportunity to attend workshops designed to enhance business performance.

Lisa Grainger, Travel Editor at The Times and Sunday Times Luxx, will be this year’s guest speaker. Having worked in news since the 1980s, writing for The Times, Conde Nast Traveller and Departures, Lisa’s keynote speech will feature insights on sustainability, travel trends and consumer behaviour, gained from her vast on-the-ground experience.

Deborah Heather, CEO of Visit Isle of Man, commented:

‘The theme of this year’s event, ‘Moving Forward Together’, is focused on driving our sector forward; what we can do together to grow and drive success. Our ten-year Visitor Economy Strategy, ‘Our Island, Our Future’, released last year, is designed to propel the Isle of Man to new heights, ensuring it remains a captivating and sustainable destination for years to come. We believe that by collaborating and supporting each other, we can shape a prosperous and sustainable future for the island’s tourism sector. ‘We are delighted to have Lisa Grainger as our special guest speaker for this year’s event. We believe her wealth of knowledge, conscious consumer perspective and fresh viewpoint will empower our industry stakeholders and I would encourage all businesses to attend and take advantage of the insights on offer from the various presentations and workshops scheduled throughout the day.’

Minister for Enterprise, Tim Johnston MHK, will open the day, followed by Lisa Grainger’s keynote speech, presentations from Deborah Heather, CEO and Ranald Caldwell, Chair of Visit Isle of Man, and a panel session made up of tourism industry experts to round up the morning. In the afternoon, delegates will have the opportunity to participate in workshops delivered by members of the Visit Isle of Man Agency and Board, covering topics on digitalisation and distribution, marketing and partnerships, and seasonality.

Destination Day is free to attend and refreshments will be provided throughout the day by the Villa Marina and Woodbourne Kitchen.

Please register for the event through the Eventbrite website. Booking is essential as spaces are limited.