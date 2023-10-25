Tynwald to consider a move for Health and Care Transformation team

Tynwald will vote at the November sitting on a proposed move of the Health and Care Transformation Programme (HCTP).

It has been proposed that the HCTP, responsible for implementing the 26 recommendations made by Sir Jonathan Michael to improve health services on the Isle of Man, should move from the Cabinet Office to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC).

By moving to the DHSC, the programme team would be more aware of the projects already underway in the Department and Manx Care to improve or modernise healthcare services.

This will help ensure that the impact of work is fully understood, and allow for a smoother transition when changes are introduced to services.

Minister for Health and Social Care, Lawrie Hooper MHK, said:

‘The Department would welcome the move of our colleagues from the transformation programme. We have been working closely since the team were established, but this move will help us to have even closer oversight of all the different improvements planned for health and social care – making sure that we’re all working together to achieve that goal.’

Whilst the transfer would mean changes to existing governance arrangements, it will also mean oversight of this key strategic programme is aligned with other Island Plan actions under the newly established Health, Learning and Social Policy Board.

The move would not impact the ongoing delivery of the programme’s work, with the different projects continuing and a public consultation to commence in November to help determine a new, fairer model for funding nursing and residential care.

Progress on delivery of the recommendations has been challenging but continues, with 7 already complete or in place, a further 7 have been taken on or completed by the department or team affected. The other 12 projects remain with the Transformation programme for continued delivery.

Project updates are available on the Health and Care Transformation Programme Page.

If the move is agreed during the November sitting of Tynwald, it is expected it would be completed by the end of the year.