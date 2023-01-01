Rogue trader reports lead to OFT warning

People are urged not to use rogue traders who cold-call to tout for work at their property, after the Office of Fair Trading (OFT) received a number of reports in recent weeks.

The OFT reminds people that cold calling is illegal for traders in the Isle of Man, including by telephone and asks the public to remain vigilant.

Householders approached in this way are often persuaded to accept an offer because they initially appear to be cheaper than local traders and they can begin straightaway.

Cowboy builders can be very persistent and will not readily take no for an answer.

Many rogue traders who cold-call not only carry out poor quality work, but also use sub-standard materials. Any 'guarantees' provided are likely to be worthless.

They will often pester householders into having unnecessary work done and have even been known to take their victims to the bank to secure payment. It means that if anything goes wrong, the traders are unlikely to return to put things right and will probably not be insured.

Friends, neighbours and relatives of the elderly and vulnerable should make them aware of the advice offered below.

Do not use traders who call at your home without an appointment offering to do work





Do not be pressurised into having unnecessary work done





Do not fall for patter such as 'We were just in the area and noticed a problem





Do not part with a significant amount of cash up front





Put one of our 'We do not deal with uninvited traders' signs in the window of your porch or front door. These are obtainable from the OFT office or website

Anyone being pestered by a rogue trader should call the police or Trading Standards for advice. People that are concerned they have already fallen foul of a rogue trader should contact the OFT's Trading Standards team by emailing iomfairtrading@gov.im or telephoning +44 1624 686500.

